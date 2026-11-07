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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Camera: Lawyer Collapses Within Seconds While Parking Scooter Outside Home In MP’s Guna – What Happened?

Caught On Camera: Lawyer Collapses Within Seconds While Parking Scooter Outside Home In MP’s Guna – What Happened?

Family members and neighbours rushed to help him and took him to a hospital, but he could not be saved.

Lawyer suddenly collapsing while parking his scooter outside his home on Friday morning. (Source:Screengrab)
Lawyer suddenly collapsing while parking his scooter outside his home on Friday morning. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 15:04 IST

A lawyer in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna died after suddenly collapsing while parking his scooter outside his home on Friday morning. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, shows Advocate Lokendra Shrimal losing his balance and falling to the ground moments after arriving outside his residence. Despite attempts by people nearby to help him, he could not be saved. According to reports, Shrimal suffered a suspected cardiac arrest. He was practising at the Guna District Court. His sudden death has left his family and the local legal community shocked.

Lawyer Suddenly Collapses While Parking Scooter

The CCTV footage shows Shrimal arriving outside his home on his scooter and attempting to park it. As he manoeuvres the vehicle, he suddenly appears to lose consciousness and falls to the ground. The collapse happens within seconds, leaving people nearby startled. Those present immediately rush towards him and try to lift and assist him. However, Shrimal does not appear to recover. Family members and neighbours also rushed to help after learning about the incident.

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Family Rushes Him to Hospital

Following the collapse, Shrimal was taken to a hospital by his family members and neighbours. However, he could not be saved. According to reports, the suspected cause of death was a cardiac arrest. The exact medical circumstances surrounding his sudden collapse have not been independently confirmed.

CCTV Footage Captures Final Moments

The incident was recorded by a CCTV camera installed outside the residence. The footage reportedly captures the lawyer’s final moments as he collapses while parking his scooter. Shrimal’s death has drawn attention because of the sudden nature of the incident. He was reportedly going about his routine when he collapsed outside his home. The incident is a reminder of how suddenly medical emergencies can occur. Further details about the medical findings and circumstances of his death were not immediately available.
Also Read: Watch Video: Man Allegedly Caught In An Obscene Act Involving Bull, Apprehended By Cow Vigilantes, Woman Seen Beating Him In Faridabad

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Caught On Camera: Lawyer Collapses Within Seconds While Parking Scooter Outside Home In MP’s Guna – What Happened?
Tags: Guna CCTV videoGuna lawyer deathhome-hero-pos-11lawyer collapses while parking scooterLokendra Shrimalmadhya pradesh newssuspected cardiac arrest

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Caught On Camera: Lawyer Collapses Within Seconds While Parking Scooter Outside Home In MP’s Guna – What Happened?

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Caught On Camera: Lawyer Collapses Within Seconds While Parking Scooter Outside Home In MP’s Guna – What Happened?

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Caught On Camera: Lawyer Collapses Within Seconds While Parking Scooter Outside Home In MP’s Guna – What Happened?
Caught On Camera: Lawyer Collapses Within Seconds While Parking Scooter Outside Home In MP’s Guna – What Happened?
Caught On Camera: Lawyer Collapses Within Seconds While Parking Scooter Outside Home In MP’s Guna – What Happened?
Caught On Camera: Lawyer Collapses Within Seconds While Parking Scooter Outside Home In MP’s Guna – What Happened?
Caught On Camera: Lawyer Collapses Within Seconds While Parking Scooter Outside Home In MP’s Guna – What Happened?

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