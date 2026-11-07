Caught On Camera: Lawyer Collapses Within Seconds While Parking Scooter Outside Home In MP’s Guna – What Happened?

A lawyer in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna died after suddenly collapsing while parking his scooter outside his home on Friday morning. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, shows Advocate Lokendra Shrimal losing his balance and falling to the ground moments after arriving outside his residence. Despite attempts by people nearby to help him, he could not be saved. According to reports, Shrimal suffered a suspected cardiac arrest. He was practising at the Guna District Court. His sudden death has left his family and the local legal community shocked.

Lawyer Suddenly Collapses While Parking Scooter

The CCTV footage shows Shrimal arriving outside his home on his scooter and attempting to park it. As he manoeuvres the vehicle, he suddenly appears to lose consciousness and falls to the ground. The collapse happens within seconds, leaving people nearby startled. Those present immediately rush towards him and try to lift and assist him. However, Shrimal does not appear to recover. Family members and neighbours also rushed to help after learning about the incident.

Family Rushes Him to Hospital

गुना में घर के बाहर स्कूटी खड़ी करते वक्त कार्डियक अटेस्ट से 10 सेकंड में चली गयी वकील की जान. घटना CCTV में कैद…! https://t.co/VfrfKD0LBD — Rupesh Mishra (@rupeshmishramp) November 7, 2026

Following the collapse, Shrimal was taken to a hospital by his family members and neighbours. However, he could not be saved. According to reports, the suspected cause of death was a cardiac arrest. The exact medical circumstances surrounding his sudden collapse have not been independently confirmed.

CCTV Footage Captures Final Moments

The incident was recorded by a CCTV camera installed outside the residence. The footage reportedly captures the lawyer’s final moments as he collapses while parking his scooter. Shrimal’s death has drawn attention because of the sudden nature of the incident. He was reportedly going about his routine when he collapsed outside his home. The incident is a reminder of how suddenly medical emergencies can occur. Further details about the medical findings and circumstances of his death were not immediately available.

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