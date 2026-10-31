LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Caught on Camera: Live Rat Tied With String, Doused With Inflammable Substance and Set on Fire; 4 Men Booked in Jhansi- What Happened Next?

Caught on Camera: Live Rat Tied With String, Doused With Inflammable Substance and Set on Fire; 4 Men Booked in Jhansi- What Happened Next?

Four youths booked in Jhansi after a viral video allegedly showed them tying a live rat to a gate, pouring flammable liquid on it and setting it on fire.

Jhansi: Four Booked After Viral Video Shows Rat Set On Fire (Image: X)
Jhansi: Four Booked After Viral Video Shows Rat Set On Fire (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 09:38 IST

Four young men have been booked in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi after a video showing a live rat being tied with a rope, hung from a gate and set on fire went viral on social media. The youths allegedly carried out the act for entertainment and to make a video, sparking widespread outrage over the cruelty towards the animal. The entire incident was recorded on a mobile phone and later reached the police through social media.

Four named in Uttar Pradesh case over rat burning video

As per reports, the accused have been identified as Junaid Qureshi, Zeeshan Qureshi, Asif Qureshi and Safiq. Acting on a complaint and the available footage, City Kotwali police registered a case against all four under Section 325 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case has been registered under number 319/26.

The viral footage shows the youths tying a live rat with a rope and hanging it from a gate. They then allegedly pour a flammable liquid over the animal and set it on fire. The video has triggered anger among social media users, with many demanding strict action against those responsible.

Jhansi police take action after Uttar Pradesh video goes viral

As per reports, City Superintendent of Police Priya Singh said, “A video had come to the police’s attention via social media. It showed a live rat being burned by pouring a flammable substance on it.”

She added that police took the matter seriously and immediately registered a case at the City Police Station. Further legal action is being taken in the matter.

Animal cruelty video raises concern in Uttar Pradesh

The incident has also renewed discussions about sensitivity towards animals and birds. Social media users have questioned how anyone could inflict such cruelty on a helpless creature that cannot express its pain.

The incident comes amid concerns over human-animal conflict in Uttar Pradesh. More than 4,000 deaths were recently reported in the state due to such conflicts. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had warned people and appealed for greater awareness to prevent such incidents.

The case in Jhansi has brought renewed attention to animal cruelty and the need for action against those involved.

Also Read: Watch Video: Woman Grabs Police Man, Beats Him To Stop An Arrest Of Person; Viral Clip Shows Her Misbehaving With Cop    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught on Camera: Live Rat Tied With String, Doused With Inflammable Substance and Set on Fire; 4 Men Booked in Jhansi- What Happened Next?
Tags: home-hero-pos-7latest newstrending newsUttar pradesh newsviral newsviral video

RELATED News

Watch Video: Woman Grabs Police Man, Beats Him To Stop An Arrest Of Person; Viral Clip Shows Her Misbehaving With Cop

Watch Video: ‘Rasta Bhatak Gayi Thi, Jhopadi Mein…’ Woman Missing from Zoo Found After 20 Days, But CCTV Footage Reveals Surprising Twist

Watch Video: Mumbai Woman Tries To Run Over Police Man As She Intentionally Hits Scooter, Bike And Car While Driving

Six Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Joshimath in Uttarakhand; Pilot Police Officer Among Dead

Four Killed, 2 Others Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Mangolpuri Shoe Factory

LATEST NEWS

Caught on Camera: Live Rat Tied With String, Doused With Inflammable Substance and Set on Fire; 4 Men Booked in Jhansi- What Happened Next?

Oman’s Navy Rescues 25 Crew Members From Panama-Flagged Vessel Hit Off Musandam In Strait Of Hormuz.

Four Killed, 2 Others Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Mangolpuri Shoe Factory

Thousands of People in Uttarakhand Benefit from Mutation Campaign Launched on the Directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Kochi Mercedes Crash Case Takes New Turn as Kerala Court Objects to Minor’s Identity Being Revealed in Bail Cancellation Plea

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff In Trouble Over Vimal Ads? Maharashtra FDA Completes Probe, Finds Rule Violations

He Left Home for an Evening Ride, But Never Returned: 45-Year-Old Farmer Shot Dead Near Temple in Bihar, Here’s What Happened

Mother of 9 Daughters Killed After Dinner-Time Fight With Husband, He Slashes His Own Throat After Attack, Seven Daughters Left Behind

Minor Girl Allegedly Forced to Renounce Hinduism and Convert to Islam, Rescued From Gujarat Dargah After 2 Days; 3 Arrested

Ramayana Advance Booking: Delhi-NCR Leads With Rs 3 Crore, But Bengaluru Records Fastest Growth; Full City-Wise Breakdown

Caught on Camera: Live Rat Tied With String, Doused With Inflammable Substance and Set on Fire; 4 Men Booked in Jhansi- What Happened Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught on Camera: Live Rat Tied With String, Doused With Inflammable Substance and Set on Fire; 4 Men Booked in Jhansi- What Happened Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught on Camera: Live Rat Tied With String, Doused With Inflammable Substance and Set on Fire; 4 Men Booked in Jhansi- What Happened Next?
Caught on Camera: Live Rat Tied With String, Doused With Inflammable Substance and Set on Fire; 4 Men Booked in Jhansi- What Happened Next?
Caught on Camera: Live Rat Tied With String, Doused With Inflammable Substance and Set on Fire; 4 Men Booked in Jhansi- What Happened Next?
Caught on Camera: Live Rat Tied With String, Doused With Inflammable Substance and Set on Fire; 4 Men Booked in Jhansi- What Happened Next?
Caught on Camera: Live Rat Tied With String, Doused With Inflammable Substance and Set on Fire; 4 Men Booked in Jhansi- What Happened Next?

QUICK LINKS