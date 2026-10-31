Caught on Camera: Live Rat Tied With String, Doused With Inflammable Substance and Set on Fire; 4 Men Booked in Jhansi- What Happened Next?

Four young men have been booked in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi after a video showing a live rat being tied with a rope, hung from a gate and set on fire went viral on social media. The youths allegedly carried out the act for entertainment and to make a video, sparking widespread outrage over the cruelty towards the animal. The entire incident was recorded on a mobile phone and later reached the police through social media.

Four named in Uttar Pradesh case over rat burning video

As per reports, the accused have been identified as Junaid Qureshi, Zeeshan Qureshi, Asif Qureshi and Safiq. Acting on a complaint and the available footage, City Kotwali police registered a case against all four under Section 325 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case has been registered under number 319/26.

The viral footage shows the youths tying a live rat with a rope and hanging it from a gate. They then allegedly pour a flammable liquid over the animal and set it on fire. The video has triggered anger among social media users, with many demanding strict action against those responsible.

Jhansi police take action after Uttar Pradesh video goes viral

As per reports, City Superintendent of Police Priya Singh said, “A video had come to the police’s attention via social media. It showed a live rat being burned by pouring a flammable substance on it.”

She added that police took the matter seriously and immediately registered a case at the City Police Station. Further legal action is being taken in the matter.

Animal cruelty video raises concern in Uttar Pradesh

The incident has also renewed discussions about sensitivity towards animals and birds. Social media users have questioned how anyone could inflict such cruelty on a helpless creature that cannot express its pain.

The incident comes amid concerns over human-animal conflict in Uttar Pradesh. More than 4,000 deaths were recently reported in the state due to such conflicts. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had warned people and appealed for greater awareness to prevent such incidents.

The case in Jhansi has brought renewed attention to animal cruelty and the need for action against those involved.

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