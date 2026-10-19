Caught On Camera: Ludhiana School Peon Molests, Forcibly Kisses Minor Girl; What Happened?

A school peon in Ludhiana, Punjab, has been accused of sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl student after allegedly forcibly kissing her and touching her inappropriately inside the school premises. A video reportedly linked to the incident has gone viral on social media. Police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Prince Pal, following a complaint by the student. According to the complaint, the incident allegedly took place on October 13, 2026, when the student went to collect a book from the teacher’s office on the instructions of her class teacher.

Student Went to Teacher’s Office to Collect Book

In her complaint to the police, the student stated that she needed a book and discussed the matter with her class teacher. The teacher reportedly asked her to collect it from the office. The student then went to the teacher’s office. According to her statement, no one was present when she entered the room. While searching for the book, she allegedly heard a noise and noticed that Prince Pal, who worked as a school peon, had entered the office behind her.

Accused Allegedly Grabbed and Kissed Her

The student alleged that the peon misbehaved with her when she was alone in the office. According to her complaint, he forcibly grabbed her and pushed her against a wall before allegedly kissing her against her will and touching her inappropriately. She told the police that the alleged acts took place without her consent. The student reportedly became frightened and distressed following the incident and subsequently approached the police to file a complaint.





Video Reportedly Goes Viral on Social Media

A video reportedly connected to the case has been circulating on social media, drawing attention to the allegations. However, the footage’s authenticity and exact contents have not been independently verified. Its circulation alone does not establish the allegations as fact.

Police Register Case Against Accused

Police have registered a case against Prince Pal in connection with the student’s complaint. Further details about the investigation and any additional evidence have not been independently confirmed. As the complainant is a minor, people are urged not to share footage or information that could reveal her identity. The allegations remain subject to investigation, and the accused’s guilt has not been established in court.

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