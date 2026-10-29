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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Camera: Man Cuts Thread Around 8-Month-Old Girl’s Neck, Steals Gold Chain While Mother Shops At Bhopal Cosmetic Store

Caught On Camera: Man Cuts Thread Around 8-Month-Old Girl’s Neck, Steals Gold Chain While Mother Shops At Bhopal Cosmetic Store

Kotwali police have registered an FIR and are focused on identifying the suspect and recovering the stolen gold chain.

A man allegedly stealing a gold chain from an 8-month-old baby girl’s neck while her mother was shopping. (Source:Screengrab)
A man allegedly stealing a gold chain from an 8-month-old baby girl’s neck while her mother was shopping. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-29 16:14 IST

8-month-old baby became the victim of a jewellery theft at a cosmetic shop in Bhopal’s Chowk Bazaar. According to reports, an unidentified young man allegedly stole a gold chain from the infant’s neck amid the crowd and fled the scene. The incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV camera, and police have registered an FIR and launched a search for the accused.

Gold Chain Stolen Amid Crowd at Cosmetic Shop

The incident took place at a cosmetic shop in Chowk Bazaar, a busy marketplace in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. According to the available information, the accused allegedly took advantage of the crowd to steal a gold chain from an eight-month-old baby. The young man reportedly cut the thread tied around the baby’s neck and removed the jewellery before escaping from the spot. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of people, particularly infants and young children, in crowded public places.

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CCTV Camera Captures the Incident

The alleged theft was recorded by a CCTV camera installed inside the shop. The footage is expected to assist investigators in identifying the suspect and reconstructing the sequence of events. Police are examining the available footage as part of their investigation. CCTV recordings can provide important clues, including the suspect’s appearance and movements before and after the alleged theft. However, further details about the accused and the exact circumstances surrounding the incident have not been disclosed.

Kotwali Police Register FIR

Following the incident, the Kotwali police station registered a First Information Report (FIR) and initiated an investigation. Police are searching for the accused based on the CCTV footage. Station House Officer Alpana Singh said efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect soon. The police are working to identify and trace the person allegedly involved in the theft. Police efforts are focused on identifying the suspect and recovering the stolen gold chain.
Also Read: Watch Video: Three Women Pull Hair, Exchange Slaps And Kicks In Uttar Pradesh Hospital – What Happened?

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Caught On Camera: Man Cuts Thread Around 8-Month-Old Girl’s Neck, Steals Gold Chain While Mother Shops At Bhopal Cosmetic Store
Tags: 8-month-old baby girlbaby gold chain theftBhopal CCTV footageBhopal gold chain theftBhopal Viral Videocaught on cameraChowk Bazaar Bhopalcosmetic shop theftgold chain stolen from babyhopal newsmadhya pradesh news

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Caught On Camera: Man Cuts Thread Around 8-Month-Old Girl’s Neck, Steals Gold Chain While Mother Shops At Bhopal Cosmetic Store

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Caught On Camera: Man Cuts Thread Around 8-Month-Old Girl’s Neck, Steals Gold Chain While Mother Shops At Bhopal Cosmetic Store

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Caught On Camera: Man Cuts Thread Around 8-Month-Old Girl’s Neck, Steals Gold Chain While Mother Shops At Bhopal Cosmetic Store
Caught On Camera: Man Cuts Thread Around 8-Month-Old Girl’s Neck, Steals Gold Chain While Mother Shops At Bhopal Cosmetic Store
Caught On Camera: Man Cuts Thread Around 8-Month-Old Girl’s Neck, Steals Gold Chain While Mother Shops At Bhopal Cosmetic Store
Caught On Camera: Man Cuts Thread Around 8-Month-Old Girl’s Neck, Steals Gold Chain While Mother Shops At Bhopal Cosmetic Store
Caught On Camera: Man Cuts Thread Around 8-Month-Old Girl’s Neck, Steals Gold Chain While Mother Shops At Bhopal Cosmetic Store

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