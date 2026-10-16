Caught on Camera: Man Drives Thar to 7th-Floor Rooftop, Stands on Bonnet and Roof in Noida, Video Goes Viral

A man driving a black Mahindra Thar to the seventh floor of a multi-level parking facility in Noida has sparked concern after a video of his dangerous stunts went viral on social media. This driver is shown moving the vehicle sideways and taking turns, in addition to standing on the vehicle while filming for social media purposes. It is said that this occurred at the Multi-Level Parking Facility Sector 18 in Noida. This video, filmed from a nearby high-rise building, has got people speculating about how he got the SUV up there.

Noida Viral Video Shows Man Performing Stunts on Thar’s Roof

In the viral video, the man is seen driving the black Thar on the top floor of the parking facility. At various times, he is seen standing on the bonnet and roof of the car while performing stunts. As per the description attached to the video, the man performed such acts while capturing footage of himself. The video was uploaded to Instagram on the account of aman.dwivedi.165. Such videos have gone viral owing to the bizarre location for performing stunts and the dangers involved with driving the SUV on the rooftop of the multi-storey parking structure.

नोएडा के सेक्टर-18 से स्टंटबाजी का हैरान करने वाला वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। वायरल वीडियो में सात मंजिला मल्टीलेवल कार पार्किंग की छत पर एक युवक थार गाड़ी से खतरनाक स्टंट करता नजर आ रहा है। युवक थार की छत पर खड़े होकर स्टंटबाजी करता दिखाई दे रहा है। इस दौरान जरा सी चूक बड़ा हादसा कर सकती थी। वीडियो सामने आने के बाद पुलिस ने मामले का संज्ञान लिया है। मामला थाना सेक्टर-20 क्षेत्र स्थित सेक्टर-18 मल्टीलेवल पार्किंग का बताया जा रहा है। पुलिस वायरल वीडियो के आधार पर स्टंटबाज युवक की पहचान और पूरे मामले की जांच में जुटी है। @CP_Noida @noidapolice @Uppolice @Acp1Noida — Tahir Khan (@TahirKh11901583) October 16, 2026

Why the Seventh-Floor Thar Stunt Could Have Ended in Disaster

The stunt has raised concerns about the dangers of creating viral content without considering the consequences. Driving a vehicle close to the edge of an elevated structure and standing on its bonnet or roof can lead to a serious accident if anything goes wrong.

A small mistake could have put the driver’s life at risk. The incident has also renewed concerns about social media stunts that potentially endanger both participants and others nearby.

Noida Police Take Cognisance of Viral Parking Lot Video

The incident reportedly falls under the jurisdiction of Sector 20 police station in Noida. Police have taken cognisance of the viral video and are examining the footage. However, the man’s identity and details of any action against him have not been clearly established in the available information. It also remains unclear whether a challan has been issued or any other legal action has been initiated. The investigation is expected to establish further details about the incident and the circumstances in which the stunt was performed.