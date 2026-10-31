Caught On Camera: Man Hits Blogger’s Bike, Pulls Out Pistol, Threatens Him After Collision In Madhya Pradesh; What Happened?

A minor road accident in Madhya Pradesh took a dangerous turn after a car driver allegedly pulled out a pistol and threatened a biker following a collision between their vehicles. A video of the confrontation, recorded by bystanders on their mobile phones, has gone viral on social media, triggering concerns over rising incidents of road rage. The incident reportedly began when a bike hit a car, leading to an argument between the two drivers. However, what started as a minor traffic dispute quickly escalated when the car driver allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened the biker.

Minor Collision Turns Into Heated Road Rage

According to reports, the dispute erupted after the biker allegedly collided with the car. Angered by the impact, the car driver confronted the two-wheeler rider. During the heated exchange, the driver reportedly took out a pistol and pointed it towards the biker, threatening him. The incident created panic among people present at the spot. Several bystanders captured the confrontation on their mobile phones. The footage shows the car driver brandishing the weapon and threatening the biker following the collision.

Bystanders Intervene To Control Situation

As the confrontation intensified, people present at the scene stepped in to intervene. Their intervention helped bring the situation under control and prevented the dispute from escalating further. The video subsequently surfaced on social media and quickly attracted attention, with users reacting to the driver’s alleged use of a firearm over a minor traffic accident.

Police Register Case, Check Pistol Licence

Taking cognisance of the viral video and the seriousness of the incident, police initiated an investigation. A case has been registered at the TT Nagar police station, and officials are examining the circumstances surrounding the confrontation. Police are also verifying the licence of the pistol allegedly used by the car driver. Officials have indicated that strict action will be taken if the weapon is found to be illegal. The investigation is currently underway, and further details about the accused and the action taken against him are awaited.

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