In a bizarre theft incident, a man posing as a baba allegedly hypnotised a jewellery shop employee in Ludhiana, Punjab, and escaped with gold and diamond ornaments worth more than Rs 1 lakh. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the shop, with footage reportedly showing the accused performing tricks before leaving with the valuables. According to preliminary information, the accused entered the jewellery store pretending to be a religious figure. He allegedly engaged the employee in conversation and used tricks to distract and influence him before stealing the ornaments. An accomplice is also suspected to have been involved in the theft and was reportedly keeping watch outside the shop while the incident unfolded.

CCTV Captures Alleged Tricks Inside Jewellery Shop

The CCTV footage has emerged as an important piece of evidence in the case. It reportedly shows the man posing as a baba performing unusual tricks while interacting with the shop employee. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused allegedly managed to take away gold and diamond jewellery valued at over Rs 1 lakh without immediately raising suspicion. The alleged involvement of an accomplice outside the store has also come under the scanner of investigators.

Police Examine Footage, Launch Search for Accused

Following the incident, police began examining the CCTV recordings to establish the sequence of events and identify the men involved. Investigators are working to trace both the alleged baba and his accomplice. The footage is being scrutinised for clues that could help establish their identities and movements before and after the theft. Police are also looking into the circumstances under which the jewellery was stolen and how the accused managed to leave the shop with the valuables. The incident has raised concerns among jewellery traders over thefts involving deception and distraction. Further investigation is underway, and police are yet to apprehend the suspects.

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