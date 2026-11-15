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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Camera: Man Seen Eating Flesh Of Dead Dog On Roadside In Odisha’s Sambalpur; What Led To Shocking Incident?

Caught On Camera: Man Seen Eating Flesh Of Dead Dog On Roadside In Odisha’s Sambalpur; What Led To Shocking Incident?

The incident has also sparked discussions about hunger, homelessness, mental health and the need for timely intervention by local authorities.

A man was allegedly seen eating the flesh of a dog killed in a road accident near Maneswar Chhak. (Source:X)
A man was allegedly seen eating the flesh of a dog killed in a road accident near Maneswar Chhak. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-11-15 09:00 IST

A disturbing incident from Odisha’s Sambalpur district has sparked concern after a man was allegedly seen eating the flesh of a dog that had died in a road accident. A video capturing the incident has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers shocked and raising questions about the man’s living conditions, possible hunger and access to basic support. The incident reportedly took place near Maneswar Chhak, where the dog had died after being hit by a vehicle. While its carcass remained on the roadside, local residents noticed a man sitting beside it and allegedly tearing off and consuming its flesh.

Viral Video Shows Man Eating Flesh of Dead Dog

According to NDTV, the man was seen eating the flesh of the animal at the accident site. The visuals soon circulated on social media, drawing widespread attention and concern. People present at the spot reportedly expressed concern over the man’s physical appearance and behaviour. Some suspected that he could be experiencing mental health difficulties or living in extremely vulnerable circumstances. However, his mental health condition has not been officially established.

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Incident Raises Questions Over Hunger and Mental Health

Beyond the shocking visuals, the incident has brought attention to the difficult circumstances faced by vulnerable people living on the streets. The possibility of extreme hunger, homelessness and a lack of access to food, healthcare and social support has prompted concerns among residents. The incident has also renewed discussions about the need for better identification and assistance for people who may be living in distress.

Residents Urge Administration to Intervene

Residents have urged the local administration to take immediate notice of the incident and ensure that the man receives appropriate assistance. They have also called for attention to the broader issues of hunger, destitution and mental healthcare among vulnerable communities. While the video has shocked many, the incident highlights a deeper social concern: the need to look beyond disturbing visuals and ensure that people living in extreme vulnerability are not left without food, shelter, medical care and dignity.
Also Read: Watch Video: Delivery Boy Assaults Elderly Man Over Parcel Refusal In Maharashtra, Attacks Son’s Friend, Leaves Him With Serious Eye and Jaw Injuries; What Triggered The Two-Day Violence?

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Caught On Camera: Man Seen Eating Flesh Of Dead Dog On Roadside In Odisha’s Sambalpur; What Led To Shocking Incident?
Tags: dead dog incident Odishahome-hero-pos-2homelessnesshunger in Odishaman eating dead animalman eating dog fleshManeswar ChhakOdisha shocking videoOdisha viral videoroad accident dogSambalpur newsSambalpur viral video

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Caught On Camera: Man Seen Eating Flesh Of Dead Dog On Roadside In Odisha’s Sambalpur; What Led To Shocking Incident?

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Caught On Camera: Man Seen Eating Flesh Of Dead Dog On Roadside In Odisha’s Sambalpur; What Led To Shocking Incident?

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Caught On Camera: Man Seen Eating Flesh Of Dead Dog On Roadside In Odisha’s Sambalpur; What Led To Shocking Incident?
Caught On Camera: Man Seen Eating Flesh Of Dead Dog On Roadside In Odisha’s Sambalpur; What Led To Shocking Incident?
Caught On Camera: Man Seen Eating Flesh Of Dead Dog On Roadside In Odisha’s Sambalpur; What Led To Shocking Incident?
Caught On Camera: Man Seen Eating Flesh Of Dead Dog On Roadside In Odisha’s Sambalpur; What Led To Shocking Incident?
Caught On Camera: Man Seen Eating Flesh Of Dead Dog On Roadside In Odisha’s Sambalpur; What Led To Shocking Incident?

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