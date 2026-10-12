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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Camera: Metro Construction Worker Tries To Kiss, Gropes Minor Girl And Attempts To Rape Her Inside Temple In Maharashtra; Watch

Caught On Camera: Metro Construction Worker Tries To Kiss, Gropes Minor Girl And Attempts To Rape Her Inside Temple In Maharashtra; Watch

A metro construction worker allegedly approached the girl when she was alone in the temple and attempted to sexually assault her.

An alleged attempt to sexually assault a minor girl inside a temple in Nigdi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra, has come to light. (Source:Screengrab)
An alleged attempt to sexually assault a minor girl inside a temple in Nigdi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra, has come to light. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 15:30 IST

An alleged attempt to sexually assault a minor girl inside a temple in Maharashtra’s Pimpri-Chinchwad has come to light, with the entire incident reportedly captured on the temple’s CCTV cameras. The incident took place in Maharashtra’s Nigdi area when the girl had visited the temple for darshan. According to reports, a worker employed in the construction of a metro pillar allegedly approached the girl when she was alone and attempted to sexually assault her. The Nigdi police have detained the accused, while legal proceedings are underway.

Worker Allegedly Targets Girl Inside Temple

According to reports, the minor girl had visited a temple in Nigdi to offer prayers. After darshan, she reportedly remained seated in a corner of the temple for some time. Meanwhile, a worker involved in the construction of a metro pillar allegedly entered the temple. On noticing that the girl was alone and no one else was nearby, he reportedly approached her, dragged her towards a corner and attempted to sexually assault her. The incident reportedly unfolded inside the temple premises, where CCTV cameras captured the alleged assault.

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Girl Resists, Raises Alarm

According to the available information, the girl resisted the accused’s alleged advances and managed to free herself. When she raised a loud alarm, the worker reportedly stopped and attempted to leave the scene. Following the incident, the girl was left distressed and was seen crying inside the temple. The CCTV footage is expected to be an important part of the investigation, helping police establish the sequence of events and verify the allegations.

Nigdi Police Detain Accused

Taking note of the seriousness of the incident, Nigdi police acted promptly and detained the worker allegedly involved in the case. According to reports, the process of registering a case under the relevant legal provisions was underway at the Nigdi police station. Police are expected to examine the CCTV footage and gather further evidence as part of the investigation.

Investigation Underway

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of children in public and religious places. Further details regarding the accused’s identity and the formal registration of the case are awaited. The allegations will be examined as the police investigation progresses.
Also Read: Caught On CCTV: Speeding Mini Cooper Kills 3 People In Kochi, Teen Driver Says ‘Father Will Take Care Of It’ After Crashing His Car Into Scooter; Clip Goes Viral

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Caught On Camera: Metro Construction Worker Tries To Kiss, Gropes Minor Girl And Attempts To Rape Her Inside Temple In Maharashtra; Watch
Tags: attempt to rape minor girlCCTV caught on cameraMaharashtra crime newsmetro construction workerminor girl assault caseminor girl sexual assault caseNigdi policeNigdi temple incidentPimpri-Chinchwad newstemple CCTV footage

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Caught On Camera: Metro Construction Worker Tries To Kiss, Gropes Minor Girl And Attempts To Rape Her Inside Temple In Maharashtra; Watch
Caught On Camera: Metro Construction Worker Tries To Kiss, Gropes Minor Girl And Attempts To Rape Her Inside Temple In Maharashtra; Watch
Caught On Camera: Metro Construction Worker Tries To Kiss, Gropes Minor Girl And Attempts To Rape Her Inside Temple In Maharashtra; Watch
Caught On Camera: Metro Construction Worker Tries To Kiss, Gropes Minor Girl And Attempts To Rape Her Inside Temple In Maharashtra; Watch
Caught On Camera: Metro Construction Worker Tries To Kiss, Gropes Minor Girl And Attempts To Rape Her Inside Temple In Maharashtra; Watch

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