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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Camera: Murder Accused Sits On Bolero Bonnet And Smokes After 14 Months in Jail; Welcomed With Garlands And Bike Rally In Satna

Caught On Camera: Murder Accused Sits On Bolero Bonnet And Smokes After 14 Months in Jail; Welcomed With Garlands And Bike Rally In Satna

A viral video purportedly shows him sitting on a Bolero bonnet and smoking as supporters escort him in a convoy of motorcycles and cars.

A murder accused in Madhya Pradesh's Satna, Man Singh alias Bettu Singraul, allegedly received a grand welcome after being released on bail following 14 months in jail. (Source:Screengrab)
A murder accused in Madhya Pradesh's Satna, Man Singh alias Bettu Singraul, allegedly received a grand welcome after being released on bail following 14 months in jail. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 15:54 IST

A celebratory procession allegedly organised to mark the release of a murder accused on bail has sparked controversy in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district. A viral video purportedly showing the accused sitting on the bonnet of a moving Bolero vehicle, smoking as supporters escort him in a convoy of motorcycles and cars, has raised questions over the public display of celebration in a serious criminal case. The incident has drawn attention because the accused was arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy.

Accused Released on Bail After 14 Months

According to reports, Man Singh, alias Bettu Singraul, was recently released from jail after securing bail following approximately 14 months in custody. Soon after his release, supporters allegedly organised a procession to welcome him. The convoy reportedly included several motorcycles and cars, with supporters accompanying the accused through the area. The procession appeared to be a show of strength following his release from prison.

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Viral Video Shows Accused Sitting on Bolero Bonnet

A video of the procession has gone viral on social media. In the footage, the accused is purportedly seen sitting on the bonnet of an open vehicle, identified as a Bolero, while a convoy of motorcycles and cars moves alongside it. He is also allegedly seen smoking during the procession. The visuals have triggered reactions on social media, with questions being raised over the manner in which the release was celebrated.

Accused Booked in 16-Year-Old’s Murder Case

Man Singh alias Bettu Singraul was arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Satyam Shukla. The teenager was killed on September 4, 2025, near the Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse in the Kolgawan police station area of Satna. The case had drawn attention due to the victim’s young age.

Questions Over Public Display of Celebration

The viral video has brought the incident back into public discussion, particularly the display of celebration following the accused’s release on bail. While bail is a legal right granted by a court, the procession has sparked debate over public conduct and the perception of justice in serious criminal cases.
Also Read: Delhi Building Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Structure Falls In Chawri Bazaar, Several Feared Trapped

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Caught On Camera: Murder Accused Sits On Bolero Bonnet And Smokes After 14 Months in Jail; Welcomed With Garlands And Bike Rally In Satna
Tags: accused welcome processionBettu SingraulBolero bonnet videomadhya pradesh newsMan Singh Singraulmurder accused released on bailSatna murder caseSatna viral videoSatyam Shukla murder case

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Caught On Camera: Murder Accused Sits On Bolero Bonnet And Smokes After 14 Months in Jail; Welcomed With Garlands And Bike Rally In Satna

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Caught On Camera: Murder Accused Sits On Bolero Bonnet And Smokes After 14 Months in Jail; Welcomed With Garlands And Bike Rally In Satna

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Caught On Camera: Murder Accused Sits On Bolero Bonnet And Smokes After 14 Months in Jail; Welcomed With Garlands And Bike Rally In Satna
Caught On Camera: Murder Accused Sits On Bolero Bonnet And Smokes After 14 Months in Jail; Welcomed With Garlands And Bike Rally In Satna
Caught On Camera: Murder Accused Sits On Bolero Bonnet And Smokes After 14 Months in Jail; Welcomed With Garlands And Bike Rally In Satna
Caught On Camera: Murder Accused Sits On Bolero Bonnet And Smokes After 14 Months in Jail; Welcomed With Garlands And Bike Rally In Satna
Caught On Camera: Murder Accused Sits On Bolero Bonnet And Smokes After 14 Months in Jail; Welcomed With Garlands And Bike Rally In Satna

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