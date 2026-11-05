Caught On Camera: Murder Accused Sits On Bolero Bonnet And Smokes After 14 Months in Jail; Welcomed With Garlands And Bike Rally In Satna

A celebratory procession allegedly organised to mark the release of a murder accused on bail has sparked controversy in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district. A viral video purportedly showing the accused sitting on the bonnet of a moving Bolero vehicle, smoking as supporters escort him in a convoy of motorcycles and cars, has raised questions over the public display of celebration in a serious criminal case. The incident has drawn attention because the accused was arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy.

Accused Released on Bail After 14 Months

According to reports, Man Singh, alias Bettu Singraul, was recently released from jail after securing bail following approximately 14 months in custody. Soon after his release, supporters allegedly organised a procession to welcome him. The convoy reportedly included several motorcycles and cars, with supporters accompanying the accused through the area. The procession appeared to be a show of strength following his release from prison.

मध्य प्रदेश के सतना में 16 वर्षीय सत्यम शुक्ला हत्या*कांड के आरोपी मान सिंह उर्फ बेटू सिंगरौल के जमानत पर जेल से बाहर आने के बाद जुलूस निकालने का मामला सामने आया है। आरोप है कि आरोपी खुले वाहन की बोनट पर बैठा नजर आया, जबकि समर्थक बाइक और गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ गाजे-बाजे में जुलूस निकालते दिखे। घटना का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल है। सत्यम की ह*त्या 4 सितंबर 2025 को कोलगवां थाना क्षेत्र में FCI गोदाम के पास हुई थी। आरोपी करीब 14 महीने जेल में रहने के बाद जमानत पर बाहर आया है। #SatnaNews #MadhyaPradesh #SatyamShukla #CrimeNews #PrimeNews — Prime News (@PrimeNewsInd) November 5, 2026

Viral Video Shows Accused Sitting on Bolero Bonnet

A video of the procession has gone viral on social media. In the footage, the accused is purportedly seen sitting on the bonnet of an open vehicle, identified as a Bolero, while a convoy of motorcycles and cars moves alongside it. He is also allegedly seen smoking during the procession. The visuals have triggered reactions on social media, with questions being raised over the manner in which the release was celebrated.

Accused Booked in 16-Year-Old’s Murder Case

Man Singh alias Bettu Singraul was arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Satyam Shukla. The teenager was killed on September 4, 2025, near the Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse in the Kolgawan police station area of Satna. The case had drawn attention due to the victim’s young age.

Questions Over Public Display of Celebration

The viral video has brought the incident back into public discussion, particularly the display of celebration following the accused’s release on bail. While bail is a legal right granted by a court, the procession has sparked debate over public conduct and the perception of justice in serious criminal cases.

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