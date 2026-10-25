Caught On Camera: Patient Slaps Female Doctor, Tears Her Shirt And Grabs By Hair At Punjab Hospital; What Happens Next?

A woman doctor at the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Kharar, Punjab, was allegedly assaulted by a patient while performing her duties, raising fresh concerns over the safety of healthcare workers in government hospitals. According to the complaint, the accused grabbed the doctor by her hair, pinned her to the ground and tore her shirt. He allegedly vandalised hospital property when other staff members intervened. The accused was eventually overpowered by hospital staff and handed over to the police.

Patient Allegedly Attacks Woman Doctor

The accused has been identified as Ranjitpal Singh. According to the complaint, the incident took place while the woman medical officer was on duty at the hospital. The accused allegedly grabbed the doctor by her hair and pinned her to the ground before tearing her shirt. When other hospital employees attempted to intervene, he allegedly damaged property inside the facility. Hospital staff members eventually managed to overpower Singh after considerable effort and handed him over to the police.

Police Register Case Under BNS Provisions

A case was registered at City Kharar police station on October 24 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The provisions reportedly cover voluntarily causing hurt, using criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe her, assault on a public servant, and obstruction of official duties. Provisions relating to damage to public property have also been invoked.

Doctors Raise Alarm Over Hospital Security

The incident prompted the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) to raise serious concerns over the absence of adequate security arrangements at the hospital when the alleged assault took place. The association said the episode highlights the vulnerability of doctors and other healthcare workers in government hospitals, particularly during evening and night shifts when security concerns can be heightened. Demand for 287 Security Guards The doctors’ association has demanded the immediate implementation of a pending proposal to deploy 287 security guards at Sub-Divisional Hospitals across Punjab. The association has stressed the need for stronger security measures to protect medical professionals and ensure they can perform their duties without fear of violence.

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