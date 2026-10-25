Caught On Camera: Punjab Man Slaps Wife, Drags Her By Hair. He Demands Thar, Bike After Marriage – What Happened?

A shocking incident has come to light from Ludhiana, Punjab, where a woman was allegedly assaulted by her husband after she failed to meet his demands for a Mahindra Thar SUV and a motorcycle following their marriage. A CCTV video showing the man allegedly slapping the woman and grabbing her by the hair outside their home has surfaced online and gone viral. The woman, identified as Twinkle, has filed a formal complaint with the police, following which authorities have initiated further action.

CCTV Captures Alleged Assault Outside Home

The CCTV footage reportedly shows Ritish Sharma assaulting his wife, Twinkle, outside their residence. In the video, Sharma can allegedly be seen slapping her and pulling her by the hair. The woman’s screams reportedly alerted neighbours, who rushed out of their homes and intervened to rescue her. The incident has drawn attention after the footage circulated widely on social media.

Husband Allegedly Demanded Thar, Motorcycle

According to Twinkle’s allegations, Sharma began demanding a Mahindra Thar SUV around three months after their marriage. She claimed that the demand led to frequent arguments between the couple, with disputes allegedly occurring almost daily. Sharma reportedly worked in the healthcare sector, while Twinkle ran a salon. The couple got married in November last year. It was Sharma’s first marriage and Twinkle’s second.

Couple Met During Divorce Proceedings

According to the available details, the two met around two years ago while Twinkle was going through divorce proceedings. Their friendship subsequently developed into a romantic relationship, eventually leading to their marriage. However, Twinkle has alleged that their relationship deteriorated after Sharma began making demands following the wedding.

Police Take Action After Complaint

Twinkle has lodged a formal complaint with the police regarding the alleged assault and the demands made by her husband. Authorities are now taking further action based on her complaint. The allegations and the circumstances surrounding the incident are subject to investigation. The viral CCTV footage has brought renewed attention to the case, while further details about the police investigation and any action against Sharma are awaited.

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