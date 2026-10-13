Caught On Camera: Rajasthan Teacher Accused Of Beating Girl Student At Lohawat Government School

A school is supposed to be the one place where a child can feel safe. A video from a government school in Lohawat, in Rajasthan’s Phalodi district, has now spread rapidly across social media and has made many viewers ask whether that is true for one girl there.

What The Video Shows?

In the clip, a teacher is allegedly seen hitting a girl student. The footage has drawn widespread attention online. The reports do not say how long the video is, how many times the girl is struck, or whether other students are present.

राजस्थान लोहाट में एक अध्यापक द्वारा इस तरह का व्यवहार बेहद दुखद l जाँच कर करवाई बेहद जरूरी l @RajPoliceHelp https://t.co/ATjRK5KbTD — Manjeet Singh Notiyal (@Manjeetsnotiyal) October 12, 2026

The Department Steps In

Once the video went viral, the education department took notice and ordered an inquiry. The district education officer said that once the inquiry report is received, action will be taken as per rules.

The Family’s Demand

The girl’s family has also demanded action against the teacher. Their statement was reported in general terms, and the reports do not say whether they have filed a formal complaint with the police.

All Eyes On The Report

Everyone is now waiting for the inquiry report and the department’s action. The reports do not say how long the inquiry will take, who is conducting it, or whether the teacher has been removed from classroom duty in the meantime.

What Is Not Yet Known

The reports do not name the teacher, the girl or the school, and do not say when the incident took place or what led to it. They do not say whether the girl was hurt or needed treatment. The teacher’s response has not been reported. It is also unclear whether the video’s authenticity has been verified.

What Happens Next

The inquiry will have to establish the identity of the teacher, the circumstances and whether the incident is as shown. If it is confirmed, the department could take disciplinary steps such as suspension, and the family could pursue a police complaint under child protection laws, since corporal punishment in schools is prohibited. The case may also revive the question of how schools monitor classroom discipline. For the girl, the priority is that she feels safe going back to class.

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