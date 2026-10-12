Caught On Camera: Robbers In Women’s Nighties And Masks Arrive In Ambulance, Cut Open ATM In Telangana’s Kamareddy And Flee With Cash – Watch Video

In a bizarre ATM robbery in Telangana, unidentified suspects allegedly wearing nighties and masks arrived in an ambulance and broke into a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Kamareddy district. The incident took place between 1 am and 1:30 am on October 11. CCTV footage reportedly captured the suspects arriving at the location, damaging the ATM with cutting equipment and fleeing with cash. Police have launched an investigation to identify those involved and determine the amount stolen.

Robbers Arrive in Ambulance Wearing Nighties and Masks

According to preliminary information, the suspects arrived at the SBI ATM in an ambulance during the early hours of October 11. They were reportedly wearing nighties and masks, apparently attempting to conceal their identities. CCTV footage captured the suspects reaching the ATM in the vehicle before beginning the robbery. Their unusual clothing and the use of an ambulance have drawn attention to the incident.

🚨 THIEVES IN NIGHTIES LOOT SBI ATM IN TELANGANA Suspects wearing nighties and masks allegedly arrived in an ambulance and broke into an SBI ATM in Gandhari, Kamareddy district, Telangana in the early hours of October 11. CCTV footage captured the incident. Police have launched an investigation while the amount of cash stolen remains unconfirmed. 🎥 CCTV Footage #Telangana — contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) October 12, 2026

ATM Damaged Using Cutting Equipment

After reaching the ATM, the suspects allegedly used cutters and other equipment to break into the machine. They reportedly managed to remove cash before escaping from the scene. The exact amount of money stolen has not yet been confirmed. Investigators are examining the available evidence to establish how the suspects carried out the robbery and identify their escape route.

Police Collect Evidence, Launch Investigation

Following the incident, police reached the spot, registered a case and began investigating the robbery. A clues team was also called to examine the scene and collect evidence that could help identify the suspects. Officials are expected to examine CCTV footage and other available evidence as part of the investigation.

Police Probe Ambulance Used in Robbery

A key aspect of the investigation is whether the ambulance used by the suspects was a genuine emergency vehicle or was used to disguise their movements and avoid suspicion. Police are working to establish the vehicle’s identity and trace those involved in the crime. Further details, including the total amount stolen and the identities of the suspects, are awaited as the investigation continues.

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