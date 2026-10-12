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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Camera: Robbers In Women’s Nighties And Masks Arrive In Ambulance, Cut Open ATM In Telangana’s Kamareddy And Flee With Cash – Watch Video

Caught On Camera: Robbers In Women’s Nighties And Masks Arrive In Ambulance, Cut Open ATM In Telangana’s Kamareddy And Flee With Cash – Watch Video

The incident took place between 1 am and 1:30 am on October 11. Police have registered a case, collected evidence with the help of a clues team, and launched an investigation.

Robbers wearing women’s nighties and masks allegedly arrived in an ambulance and broke open an SBI ATM in Telangana’s Kamareddy district. (Source:Screengrab)
Robbers wearing women’s nighties and masks allegedly arrived in an ambulance and broke open an SBI ATM in Telangana’s Kamareddy district. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-12 13:23 IST

In a bizarre ATM robbery in Telangana, unidentified suspects allegedly wearing nighties and masks arrived in an ambulance and broke into a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Kamareddy district. The incident took place between 1 am and 1:30 am on October 11. CCTV footage reportedly captured the suspects arriving at the location, damaging the ATM with cutting equipment and fleeing with cash. Police have launched an investigation to identify those involved and determine the amount stolen.

Robbers Arrive in Ambulance Wearing Nighties and Masks

According to preliminary information, the suspects arrived at the SBI ATM in an ambulance during the early hours of October 11. They were reportedly wearing nighties and masks, apparently attempting to conceal their identities. CCTV footage captured the suspects reaching the ATM in the vehicle before beginning the robbery. Their unusual clothing and the use of an ambulance have drawn attention to the incident.

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ATM Damaged Using Cutting Equipment

After reaching the ATM, the suspects allegedly used cutters and other equipment to break into the machine. They reportedly managed to remove cash before escaping from the scene. The exact amount of money stolen has not yet been confirmed. Investigators are examining the available evidence to establish how the suspects carried out the robbery and identify their escape route.

Police Collect Evidence, Launch Investigation

Following the incident, police reached the spot, registered a case and began investigating the robbery. A clues team was also called to examine the scene and collect evidence that could help identify the suspects. Officials are expected to examine CCTV footage and other available evidence as part of the investigation.

Police Probe Ambulance Used in Robbery

A key aspect of the investigation is whether the ambulance used by the suspects was a genuine emergency vehicle or was used to disguise their movements and avoid suspicion. Police are working to establish the vehicle’s identity and trace those involved in the crime. Further details, including the total amount stolen and the identities of the suspects, are awaited as the investigation continues.
Also Read: Slapped and Pushed Over a Senior Citizen Seat? Delhi Metro Dispute Turns Fatal: 48-Year-Old Pawan Sharma Dies; FIR Registered

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Caught On Camera: Robbers In Women’s Nighties And Masks Arrive In Ambulance, Cut Open ATM In Telangana’s Kamareddy And Flee With Cash – Watch Video
Tags: ambulance ATM robberyATM cash theftATM robbery CCTV footageKamareddy ATM robberyKamareddy newsrobbers in masksrobbers wearing nightiesSBI ATM robberySBI ATM theftTelangana ATM robberyTelangana Crime News

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Caught On Camera: Robbers In Women’s Nighties And Masks Arrive In Ambulance, Cut Open ATM In Telangana’s Kamareddy And Flee With Cash – Watch Video

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Caught On Camera: Robbers In Women’s Nighties And Masks Arrive In Ambulance, Cut Open ATM In Telangana’s Kamareddy And Flee With Cash – Watch Video

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Caught On Camera: Robbers In Women’s Nighties And Masks Arrive In Ambulance, Cut Open ATM In Telangana’s Kamareddy And Flee With Cash – Watch Video
Caught On Camera: Robbers In Women’s Nighties And Masks Arrive In Ambulance, Cut Open ATM In Telangana’s Kamareddy And Flee With Cash – Watch Video
Caught On Camera: Robbers In Women’s Nighties And Masks Arrive In Ambulance, Cut Open ATM In Telangana’s Kamareddy And Flee With Cash – Watch Video
Caught On Camera: Robbers In Women’s Nighties And Masks Arrive In Ambulance, Cut Open ATM In Telangana’s Kamareddy And Flee With Cash – Watch Video
Caught On Camera: Robbers In Women’s Nighties And Masks Arrive In Ambulance, Cut Open ATM In Telangana’s Kamareddy And Flee With Cash – Watch Video

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