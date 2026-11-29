A controversy has erupted at an educational institution in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district after the acting principal of Patera Excellence Higher Secondary School was accused of slapping and pushing a Class 9 student inside his office. CCTV footage of the alleged incident has surfaced online and gone viral, triggering concern over the treatment of students by school authorities. The accused acting principal, identified as Kamlesh Sharma, allegedly assaulted the student inside the office. The incident has raised questions about disciplinary practices and the use of physical force against schoolchildren.

CCTV Footage of Alleged Assault Goes Viral

According to reports, the incident took place at Patera Excellence Higher Secondary School, where the acting principal allegedly slapped and pushed a Class 9 student inside his office. The CCTV footage reportedly captures the incident and has since circulated widely on social media, drawing attention from the public and prompting concerns over the principal’s conduct. However, Kamlesh Sharma has denied assaulting the student. He reportedly maintained that he had only removed the student from the office due to his alleged misbehaviour.

Ground Reality : In Damoh’s Patera Excellence Higher Secondary School, Acting Principal Kamlesh Sharma is accused of slapping and pushing a Class 9 student inside the office. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral. The same day, he issued Transfer Certificates to three students -Two boys and one girl citing “bad conduct” after they were found talking in class. The principal has denied assaulting the student, saying he only removed him for misbehaviour. Damoh Collector has ordered an inquiry by the District Education Officer. — Ramesh Speaks (@rameshofficial0) November 28, 2026

Three Students Issued Transfer Certificates

The controversy has further intensified after the principal reportedly issued Transfer Certificates (TCs) to three students on the same day. The three students, comprising two boys and one girl, were allegedly issued TCs on grounds of “bad conduct” after they were found talking during class. The action has also raised questions among parents and others regarding the school’s disciplinary measures and the circumstances under which the students were asked to leave.

Damoh Collector Orders Inquiry

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Damoh Collector has ordered an inquiry into the incident. The District Education Officer (DEO) has been assigned the responsibility of investigating the allegations and examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further action is expected after the inquiry report is submitted. The findings will help establish the facts behind the alleged assault and the issuance of transfer certificates to the three students.

Also Read: 13 Pilgrims, Including 4 Children, Killed As Speeding Scorpio Crashes In Jharkhand’s Ramgarh; Vehicle Mangled, What Went Wrong?