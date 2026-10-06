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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Camera: Sleeper Bus Catches Fire in Greater Noida; What Triggered The Deadly Blaze?

Caught On Camera: Sleeper Bus Catches Fire in Greater Noida; What Triggered The Deadly Blaze?

A sleeper bus caught fire in Greater Noida’s Sector 150, prompting passengers to escape the vehicle as police and fire teams rushed to the spot.

A sleeper bus caught fire in Greater Noida’s Sector 150. (Source:Screengrab)
A sleeper bus caught fire in Greater Noida’s Sector 150. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 19:56 IST

A sleeper bus caught fire in Greater Noida’s Sector 150 on Tuesday, triggering a quick response from the local police and fire department. Firefighters rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze and began efforts to bring the situation under control. The incident took place in the area under the jurisdiction of Knowledge Park Police Station. Two fire tenders were initially deployed to tackle the flames, while additional fire vehicles were called in as the firefighting operation continued.

Fire Teams Rush to Sector 150

Soon after the fire was reported, police and fire department teams reached the location in Greater Noida. Firefighters worked to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further. Two fire tenders were pressed into service initially, while more vehicles were summoned to assist with the operation. The presence of multiple fire tenders highlights the efforts being made to bring the blaze under control at the earliest.

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Police and Fire Department Remain at Spot

Local police teams also remained at the scene along with the firefighters. Authorities were monitoring the situation and coordinating the response as the firefighting operation continued. The incident has drawn attention in Greater Noida’s Sector 150, with emergency teams working at the location. Further details regarding the cause of the fire, whether anyone was injured, and the extent of damage were not immediately available.

Investigation Underway

The exact reason behind the sleeper bus catching fire is yet to be established. Police and fire officials are expected to assess the circumstances surrounding the incident as part of the ongoing response. The incident occurred under Knowledge Park Police Station limits in Greater Noida. More details are awaited from the authorities as the situation develops.
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Caught On Camera: Sleeper Bus Catches Fire in Greater Noida; What Triggered The Deadly Blaze?
Tags: bus catches firebus fire videoGreater Noida bus fireGreater Noida newsGreater Noida Sector 150Knowledge Park policepassengers escape unhurtSector 150 firesleeper bus fire

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Caught On Camera: Sleeper Bus Catches Fire in Greater Noida; What Triggered The Deadly Blaze?

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Caught On Camera: Sleeper Bus Catches Fire in Greater Noida; What Triggered The Deadly Blaze?

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Caught On Camera: Sleeper Bus Catches Fire in Greater Noida; What Triggered The Deadly Blaze?
Caught On Camera: Sleeper Bus Catches Fire in Greater Noida; What Triggered The Deadly Blaze?
Caught On Camera: Sleeper Bus Catches Fire in Greater Noida; What Triggered The Deadly Blaze?
Caught On Camera: Sleeper Bus Catches Fire in Greater Noida; What Triggered The Deadly Blaze?
Caught On Camera: Sleeper Bus Catches Fire in Greater Noida; What Triggered The Deadly Blaze?

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