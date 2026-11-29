A tragic road accident claimed the life of a minor boy, the son of a recently elected sarpanch, after a speeding car went out of control and overturned on the Pallu-Arjunsar Mega Highway in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district. The horrifying accident occurred around midnight near Budania Hospital, with the entire sequence captured on CCTV. According to reports, the car was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle. It veered off the road, struck a pile of bricks placed along the roadside and was thrown approximately 30 feet into the air. The vehicle then overturned over two parked vehicles before crashing into a generator kept nearby, resulting in a devastating accident.

CCTV Captures Car Flying Nearly 30 Feet in Air

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the shocking sequence of events as the speeding car loses control, hits the roadside bricks and becomes airborne. After being thrown into the air, the vehicle reportedly overturned over two other vehicles before landing on a generator near Budania Hospital. The dramatic visuals have highlighted the severity of the crash and the dangers associated with reckless driving and overspeeding.

⚠️ Sensitive content A teenage boy, the son of a recently elected sarpanch, has died in a road accident on the Pallu-Arjunsar highway in Hanumangarh. The vehicle overturned near Budania Hospital, as seen in CCTV footage. Our condolences to the family and the community. 🕯️ Please slow down on highways. — Abhishek Jalan (@AbhishekJalan26) November 28, 2026

Driver Thrown Out, Car Falls on Him

The deceased was identified as Kanhaiya, the minor son of a recently elected sarpanch. According to reports, Kanhaiya was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Due to the impact of the collision, he was thrown out of the car and landed near the generator. In a tragic turn of events, the car subsequently fell on top of him, killing him on the spot.

Body Handed Over to Family After Post-Mortem

Following the accident, the body was taken for a post-mortem examination. After completion of the necessary formalities, it was handed over to the grieving family. The incident has left the family and local residents in shock. The CCTV footage has also drawn attention to the importance of wearing seat belts and maintaining safe speeds while driving. Further details regarding the circumstances of the accident are awaited.

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