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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Camera: Speeding Swift Rams Into Parked Jeep in Himachal’s Nalagarh, Sends Woman Flying Several Feet; What Happened?

Caught On Camera: Speeding Swift Rams Into Parked Jeep in Himachal’s Nalagarh, Sends Woman Flying Several Feet; What Happened?

The disturbing video has gone viral on social media, raising concerns over pedestrian safety and reckless driving.

A speeding Maruti Swift crashing into a parked Jeep on a busy road. (Source:Screengrab)
A speeding Maruti Swift crashing into a parked Jeep on a busy road. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-11-15 10:18 IST

A shocking road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Nalagarh has come to light after a viral video showed a speeding Maruti Swift crashing into a parked Jeep, which was then pushed into a woman walking along the roadside. The impact sent the woman flying several feet away, leaving onlookers stunned. The disturbing incident was captured on video, which has been widely circulated on social media. The condition of the injured woman is not yet known. Given the force of the collision, concerns have been raised about the seriousness of her injuries.

Speeding Swift Crashes Into Parked Jeep

In the viral footage, a woman can be seen walking along the side of a busy road, seemingly unaware of the danger approaching her. Moments later, a speeding Swift suddenly crashes into a Jeep parked nearby. The force of the collision pushes the Jeep forward, causing it to hit the woman. The impact throws her several feet away, turning what appeared to be an ordinary walk along the roadside into a frightening accident.

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Woman’s Condition Yet to Be Confirmed

The woman’s condition remains unclear, and there is no confirmed information about the extent of her injuries or whether she has been admitted to a hospital. The severity of the collision has raised concerns about her health. However, her medical condition should not be assumed without an official update.

Viral Video Raises Road Safety Concerns

The video has sparked concern over speeding and road safety, particularly for pedestrians walking along busy roads. The incident highlights how a single moment of reckless driving can put the lives of innocent pedestrians at risk. The authenticity of the viral video has been confirmed. However, further details about the driver, the circumstances leading to the crash and the woman’s condition are awaited. The incident has once again drawn attention to the importance of responsible driving and maintaining safe speeds, especially on roads shared by vehicles and pedestrians.
Also Read: Caught On Camera: Man Seen Eating Flesh Of Dead Dog On Roadside In Odisha’s Sambalpur; What Led To Shocking Incident?

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Caught On Camera: Speeding Swift Rams Into Parked Jeep in Himachal’s Nalagarh, Sends Woman Flying Several Feet; What Happened?
Tags: caught on camera accidentHimachal Pradesh accidentHimachal Pradesh newshome-hero-pos-6Nalagarh accidentNalagarh viral videospeeding Swift crashes into JeepSwift car accidentviral accident videowoman hit by Jeepwoman thrown several feet

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Caught On Camera: Speeding Swift Rams Into Parked Jeep in Himachal’s Nalagarh, Sends Woman Flying Several Feet; What Happened?

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Caught On Camera: Speeding Swift Rams Into Parked Jeep in Himachal’s Nalagarh, Sends Woman Flying Several Feet; What Happened?

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Caught On Camera: Speeding Swift Rams Into Parked Jeep in Himachal’s Nalagarh, Sends Woman Flying Several Feet; What Happened?
Caught On Camera: Speeding Swift Rams Into Parked Jeep in Himachal’s Nalagarh, Sends Woman Flying Several Feet; What Happened?
Caught On Camera: Speeding Swift Rams Into Parked Jeep in Himachal’s Nalagarh, Sends Woman Flying Several Feet; What Happened?
Caught On Camera: Speeding Swift Rams Into Parked Jeep in Himachal’s Nalagarh, Sends Woman Flying Several Feet; What Happened?
Caught On Camera: Speeding Swift Rams Into Parked Jeep in Himachal’s Nalagarh, Sends Woman Flying Several Feet; What Happened?

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