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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Camera: Street Dog Mauls Child In Haryana’s Ambala; Women Rush To His Rescue

Caught On Camera: Street Dog Mauls Child In Haryana’s Ambala; Women Rush To His Rescue

The boy suffered multiple injuries to his face and neck. The incident has once again raised concerns over the growing stray dog menace and children's safety.

A street dog allegedly mauled a young boy in Sector 9. (Source:Screengrab)
A street dog allegedly mauled a young boy in Sector 9. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-11-01 09:37 IST

A terrifying incident in Haryana’s Ambala has once again raised concerns over the growing menace of stray dogs. A street dog allegedly attacked a young boy in Sector 9, leaving him with multiple injuries on his face and neck. The child reportedly cried for help as the dog continued attacking him, prompting two adults, including his mother and sister, to rush to his rescue. The incident has sparked concern among residents, particularly as reports of stray dog attacks continue to draw attention across the state. The attack comes amid Halloween celebrations, adding to concerns over children’s safety in residential neighbourhoods.

Women Rush to Save Child

According to the available details, the boy was attacked by a street dog in Ambala’s Sector 9. As the dog allegedly pounced on him, the child screamed for help. Hearing his cries, two adults rushed towards him and tried to drive the animal away. Their intervention helped rescue the child from the attack. The boy reportedly suffered multiple injuries, particularly on his face and neck. The extent of his injuries and his current medical condition have not yet been independently confirmed.

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Stray Dog Menace Raises Safety Concerns

The incident has once again highlighted the concerns of residents over stray dogs in residential areas. Children are particularly vulnerable to such attacks, especially when playing outdoors or walking alone. Residents often raise concerns about aggressive stray dogs roaming neighbourhood streets and the lack of effective measures to address the problem.

Dog Attacks Raise Questions Over Public Safety

The Ambala incident adds to the wider debate over stray dog management and public safety in Haryana. Residents are likely to seek stronger action to prevent similar incidents and ensure safer public spaces for children. Authorities’ response to the incident and any steps taken to address the presence of aggressive stray dogs in the area remain to be established.
Also Read: Lucknow Triple Murder: Chilling Video Captures Accused Shooting Three Family Members Over Parking Dispute | Watch

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Caught On Camera: Street Dog Mauls Child In Haryana’s Ambala; Women Rush To His Rescue
Tags: Ambala dog attackAmbala Sector 9boy injured in dog attackchild attacked by dogdog attack caught on cameradog attack videoharyana newshome-hero-pos-5mother rescues childstray dog menacestreet dog attackwomen rescue boy

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Caught On Camera: Street Dog Mauls Child In Haryana’s Ambala; Women Rush To His Rescue

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Caught On Camera: Street Dog Mauls Child In Haryana’s Ambala; Women Rush To His Rescue
Caught On Camera: Street Dog Mauls Child In Haryana’s Ambala; Women Rush To His Rescue
Caught On Camera: Street Dog Mauls Child In Haryana’s Ambala; Women Rush To His Rescue
Caught On Camera: Street Dog Mauls Child In Haryana’s Ambala; Women Rush To His Rescue
Caught On Camera: Street Dog Mauls Child In Haryana’s Ambala; Women Rush To His Rescue

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