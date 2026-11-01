Caught On Camera: Street Dog Mauls Child In Haryana’s Ambala; Women Rush To His Rescue

A terrifying incident in Haryana’s Ambala has once again raised concerns over the growing menace of stray dogs. A street dog allegedly attacked a young boy in Sector 9, leaving him with multiple injuries on his face and neck. The child reportedly cried for help as the dog continued attacking him, prompting two adults, including his mother and sister, to rush to his rescue. The incident has sparked concern among residents, particularly as reports of stray dog attacks continue to draw attention across the state. The attack comes amid Halloween celebrations, adding to concerns over children’s safety in residential neighbourhoods.

Women Rush to Save Child

According to the available details, the boy was attacked by a street dog in Ambala’s Sector 9. As the dog allegedly pounced on him, the child screamed for help. Hearing his cries, two adults rushed towards him and tried to drive the animal away. Their intervention helped rescue the child from the attack. The boy reportedly suffered multiple injuries, particularly on his face and neck. The extent of his injuries and his current medical condition have not yet been independently confirmed.

This street dog had ‘almost’ hunted this child who cried for help & 2 adult came to his rescue. Boy had multiple injuries in face & neck. Even a single stray dog is a mortal threat for children☠️. 📍Ambala Sector 9, Hariyana, हरियाणा के सेक्टर-9 #StrayDogMenace Halloween #RC17 https://t.co/q70vRiUM90 — Tillu Prime (@TilluPrime) October 31, 2026

Stray Dog Menace Raises Safety Concerns

The incident has once again highlighted the concerns of residents over stray dogs in residential areas. Children are particularly vulnerable to such attacks, especially when playing outdoors or walking alone. Residents often raise concerns about aggressive stray dogs roaming neighbourhood streets and the lack of effective measures to address the problem.

Dog Attacks Raise Questions Over Public Safety

The Ambala incident adds to the wider debate over stray dog management and public safety in Haryana. Residents are likely to seek stronger action to prevent similar incidents and ensure safer public spaces for children. Authorities’ response to the incident and any steps taken to address the presence of aggressive stray dogs in the area remain to be established.

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