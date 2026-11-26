An altercation regarding the fare of an e-rickshaw reportedly led to a violent road rage fight near the famous Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. A video of the altercation has emerged on social media where people can be seen fighting on the road by kicking and punching each other. The fight allegedly involved a woman, her son, an e-rickshaw driver, and his wife. According to the son of the woman, the fight erupted after the e-rickshaw driver asked for Rs 150 as the fare.







The son is alleged to have objected to the fare and said that a different e-rickshaw would be available after some distance for only Rs 10.

What Triggered The Fight Outside Prem Mandir?

It is claimed by the woman’s son that the driver of the e-rickshaw and his wife assaulted both him and his mother after a dispute regarding the price of the ride. It is stated that the woman was hurt in the process of the fight. In the video, it is clear that the scene that takes place outside the temple is chaotic and that people are involved in a brawl right there in public.

The information about the price and the whole situation has been revealed by the woman’s son thus far. The identities of the people in question have not been verified yet.

What Did Mathura Police Say?

Mathura Police have acknowledged the matter on social media. Responding to the incident, the official Mathura Police account said in Hindi:

“संदर्भित प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध मे प्रभारी निरीक्षक थाना वृन्दावन को जांच व आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया ।”

In its response, the police said that the Station House Officer of Vrindavan Police Station had been instructed to investigate the matter and take necessary action. The statement confirms that the matter has been referred for investigation. However, it does not mention whether an FIR has been registered or whether anyone has been detained or arrested.

Further details are awaited as the police look into the incident.

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