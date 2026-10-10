Caught On Camera: Student Surrounded, Beaten With Hockey Sticks And Slapped In UP’s Basti; Police Register Case | Watch Viral Video

It was meant to be a quick trip. On Wednesday evening, a school student from Kenauna village in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district set out to run an errand. His route took him past an orchard outside Lajghata village, in the Basti Cantonment police station area. He never made it through unharmed.

Surrounded Without Warning

According to the complaint, a group of young men and teenagers who were in the orchard surrounded him and began assaulting him. The student, who attends a school in Amari Bazaar, was allegedly hit with hockey sticks and slapped repeatedly. The attack was sudden, and he was injured.

The Camera That Kept Rolling

Someone present at the spot recorded the assault. The footage soon found its way onto social media, where it is spreading rapidly and has set off widespread discussion. The clip shows the student being surrounded and beaten, but its authenticity, and the identities of those seen in it, have not been officially confirmed.

Student brutally assaulted in Basti UP three booked by police after video surfaces online A youth was cornered and severely beaten with slaps and hockey sticks by a group of individuals in the Amari Bazar area under Chhavni police jurisdiction. Police swift Action: Following a viral video of the violent altercation on social media, the local police immediately registered a formal case against three named accused and initiated an investigation case — Ramesh Speaks (@rameshofficial0) October 10, 2026

The Family Goes To Police

After the incident, the student’s family approached the Cantonment police station and demanded action against those involved. Based on their complaint, police registered a case.

What Police Say

Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh Yadav said the case was registered on a complaint of a fight between students, and that police are working to identify the accused. The facts and available evidence are being examined. Police say identifying those involved is the priority, and that further action will follow once the viral video is verified and the circumstances are established.

What Remains Unanswered

Several questions are still open. It is not known why the student was targeted, whether he knew his attackers, or how seriously he was hurt. The sections under which the case was registered have not been reported, nor have any arrests. It is also unclear whether the attackers are students of the same school.

What Happens Next

The next step is identification. If the video is verified, it could become the central piece of evidence in tracing the youths seen in it. Many of them appear to be teenagers, which means the legal route could differ for minors and adults. Whether arrests follow quickly, and what finally led a group to corner one student in an orchard, are what Basti is now waiting to learn.

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