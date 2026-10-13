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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Camera: Thief Tries To Snatch Phone From Moving Train In Bihar, Passengers Grab His Hand From Train Window; Watch

Caught On Camera: Thief Tries To Snatch Phone From Moving Train In Bihar, Passengers Grab His Hand From Train Window; Watch

Passengers reportedly grab his hand through the window, leaving him hanging before he falls and is caught by railway security personnel.

A thief trying to snatch a mobile phone from a moving train. (Source:Screengrab)
A thief trying to snatch a mobile phone from a moving train. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 12:35 IST

A shocking incident involving an alleged phone snatcher has gone viral on social media after passengers reportedly caught the man attempting to steal a mobile phone from a moving train. The incident, said to have taken place near Shivnarayanpur railway station in Bhagalpur, Bihar, took an unexpected turn when passengers grabbed the suspect’s hand through the train window, leaving him hanging as the train continued moving. The video has drawn widespread attention online, highlighting the dangers of phone snatching at railway stations and the risks associated with such desperate attempts.

Passengers Catch Suspect During Phone-Snatching Attempt

According to the reports accompanying the viral video, the alleged thief attempted to snatch a passenger’s mobile phone through the window of a moving train. However, his attempt reportedly failed when passengers inside the coach reacted quickly and caught hold of his hand. Instead of escaping, the suspect found himself in a dangerous situation, with his hand held by passengers as the train continued moving forward. The incident quickly escalated, turning the alleged theft attempt into a frightening ordeal.

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Suspect Dragged Alongside Moving Train

The viral footage reportedly shows the man hanging outside the train while passengers hold his hand. As the train moves, he is dragged along for some distance, struggling to maintain his grip. The situation becomes even more dangerous as the train approaches the end of the platform. According to reports, the suspect’s hand eventually slips free, causing him to fall onto the ground and sustain injuries. The incident could have resulted in far more serious consequences, given the dangers of falling beside a moving train.

Security Personnel Apprehend the Suspect

Following the fall, railway security personnel reportedly caught the injured suspect. Further details about his identity and any legal action against him have not been independently confirmed. The video has since circulated widely online, attracting attention and sparking discussions about theft and passenger safety at railway stations.

A Dangerous Reminder About Railway Safety

While phone snatching remains a concern for railway passengers, the incident also highlights the extreme risks of confronting a suspect while a train is moving. Holding someone outside a moving train can cause severe injuries or even death. Passengers should immediately alert railway security personnel rather than put themselves or others in danger. The specific location and circumstances of the incident could not be independently verified from the available reports.

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Caught On Camera: Thief Tries To Snatch Phone From Moving Train In Bihar, Passengers Grab His Hand From Train Window; Watch
Tags: Bhagalpur newsmobile phone theftmoving train incidentpassengers catch thiefphone snatchingrailway crimeShivnarayanpur railway stationthief caught on cameraviral video

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Caught On Camera: Thief Tries To Snatch Phone From Moving Train In Bihar, Passengers Grab His Hand From Train Window; Watch

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Caught On Camera: Thief Tries To Snatch Phone From Moving Train In Bihar, Passengers Grab His Hand From Train Window; Watch

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Caught On Camera: Thief Tries To Snatch Phone From Moving Train In Bihar, Passengers Grab His Hand From Train Window; Watch
Caught On Camera: Thief Tries To Snatch Phone From Moving Train In Bihar, Passengers Grab His Hand From Train Window; Watch
Caught On Camera: Thief Tries To Snatch Phone From Moving Train In Bihar, Passengers Grab His Hand From Train Window; Watch
Caught On Camera: Thief Tries To Snatch Phone From Moving Train In Bihar, Passengers Grab His Hand From Train Window; Watch
Caught On Camera: Thief Tries To Snatch Phone From Moving Train In Bihar, Passengers Grab His Hand From Train Window; Watch

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