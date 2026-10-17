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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Camera: Truck Driver Mistakes Road Mural For Real Road, Crashes Into Wall In Dehradun

Caught On Camera: Truck Driver Mistakes Road Mural For Real Road, Crashes Into Wall In Dehradun

A container truck driver in Dehradun mistook a road mural for an actual road and crashed into a wall. The incident has raised fresh concerns over road safety.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over road safety. (Source:Screengrab)
The incident has raised fresh concerns over road safety. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 12:36 IST

In a bizarre road accident, a container truck driver reportedly mistook a road mural for an actual road near the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway in Dehradun and crashed into a wall. The impact damaged the truck, although the driver survived the incident. The driver was reportedly angry following the crash. The incident has once again drawn attention to road safety concerns along the expressway, particularly the two-kilometre Asharodi–Mohabbewala stretch, where a series of accidents has raised questions about the effectiveness of preventive measures.

A Stretch Plagued by Frequent Accidents

According to Ankur Agarwal, more than a dozen major accidents have occurred on this stretch over the past six months. Despite repeated efforts to improve road safety, accidents continue to be reported, highlighting the challenges faced by authorities in controlling traffic and preventing crashes. The latest incident involving the container truck has also raised concerns about whether road murals and visual designs can confuse motorists if they are not clearly distinguishable from actual roadways.

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Recent Crashes Raise Alarm

The stretch has witnessed several serious accidents in recent weeks. On September 20, a cement-laden truck overturned, killing a biker. On October 6, a speeding truck hit a police bus, adding to concerns over the movement of heavy vehicles in the area. These incidents have intensified questions about the safety measures currently in place and whether they are sufficient to address the risks posed by heavy and speeding vehicles.

Safety Measures Under Scrutiny

The Asharodi–Mohabbewala stretch has increasingly become a testing ground for accident-prevention initiatives, with each crash prompting fresh measures and renewed hopes of improving safety. However, the recurring incidents suggest that the desired results have yet to be achieved. Experts and road users may look to clearer signage, improved road markings, appropriate barriers and stricter enforcement of traffic rules to reduce risks. Ensuring that decorative murals cannot be mistaken for real roads may also help prevent similar incidents. As accidents continue to occur, the key challenge remains turning repeated safety initiatives into effective, lasting measures that protect motorists and other road users.
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Caught On Camera: Truck Driver Mistakes Road Mural For Real Road, Crashes Into Wall In Dehradun
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Caught On Camera: Truck Driver Mistakes Road Mural For Real Road, Crashes Into Wall In Dehradun

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Caught On Camera: Truck Driver Mistakes Road Mural For Real Road, Crashes Into Wall In Dehradun

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Caught On Camera: Truck Driver Mistakes Road Mural For Real Road, Crashes Into Wall In Dehradun
Caught On Camera: Truck Driver Mistakes Road Mural For Real Road, Crashes Into Wall In Dehradun
Caught On Camera: Truck Driver Mistakes Road Mural For Real Road, Crashes Into Wall In Dehradun
Caught On Camera: Truck Driver Mistakes Road Mural For Real Road, Crashes Into Wall In Dehradun
Caught On Camera: Truck Driver Mistakes Road Mural For Real Road, Crashes Into Wall In Dehradun

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