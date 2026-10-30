Caught on Camera: ‘Tu Meri Mehbooba Hoti, 100 Mein Se 100…’- Man Harasses 2 Girls in UP’s Bulandshahr – What Happened Next?

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr after a video showing him following and harassing two minor girls collecting scrap on a roadside went viral on social media. Identified as Shahrukh, the accused allegedly sang songs, passed lewd remarks and filmed himself and the girls while following them. The incident took place on October 27 in the Gulawathi police station area.

How Uttar Pradesh police tracked down the accused

The girls appeared to be going about their work when Shahrukh approached them and began making inappropriate comments. The video showed him continuing to follow them while recording the incident. The footage triggered concerns over the safety of minor girls in public spaces and the practice of filming them without consent.

Police took immediate cognisance of the video, registered a case and launched a search for the accused. He was subsequently arrested.

दो लड़कियां पीठ पर बैग टांग कर रास्ते से गुज़र रही थीं। तभी मनचले की नजर उनपर पड़ती है और वह गाना गाने लगता है… “मेरी महबूबा तू होती नम्बर 100 में 100 देता”। पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज कर मनचले को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। UP के जिला बुलंदशहर का मामला। https://t.co/54p1mpOpxJ — कलम की चोट (@kalamkeechot) October 30, 2026

As per reports, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Abhishek Pratap Ajay confirmed the incident and said the video was from October 27. He said it showed the man making inappropriate comments at women passing by. “The video was immediately taken cognisance of, a case was registered, and the accused was arrested and sent to jail,” the officer said.

Similar harassment cases reported in Uttar Pradesh

This is part of other instances of harassment reported in Uttar Pradesh. In April 2026, two youth were arrested in Fatehpur for a viral video where it was claimed that they were chasing school girls on a motorcycle and touched one girl’s hands. Police filed a case against them under POCSO Act and confiscated their motorcycle.

In October 2025, Meerut police arrested a man who reportedly choked a 14-year-old girl because she objected to his recording her without her consent. CCTV footage of the video went viral and a case was registered against him under POCSO Act.

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