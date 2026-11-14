LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Caught On Camera: Two Youths In Van Chase Gurugram Couple For 1 Km On Diwali Night, Try To Block Their Car – What Happened Next?

Caught On Camera: Two Youths In Van Chase Gurugram Couple For 1 Km On Diwali Night, Try To Block Their Car – What Happened Next?

Dashcam and CCTV footage of the incident went viral, prompting Gurugram Police to seek details from the victim, Shubham Jain

A Gurugram couple returning home on Diwali night allegedly faced a terrifying chase after two youths in a van followed their car for nearly 1 km. (Source:X)
A Gurugram couple returning home on Diwali night allegedly faced a terrifying chase after two youths in a van followed their car for nearly 1 km. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-11-14 18:35 IST

A couple returning home on Diwali night had a frightening experience after their car was allegedly followed by a group of individuals in a van on Darbaripur Road near Sector 70 in Gurugram. The occupants of the van reportedly tried to force the couple’s vehicle to stop, triggering panic as the couple rushed towards their residential society. The incident came to light after Shubham Jain, who was travelling with his wife, shared footage from his car’s dashcam and a CCTV clip from his residential society’s entrance on social media. The videos have since attracted attention, prompting Gurugram Police to contact Jain and seek details to investigate the matter.

Van Allegedly Follows Couple’s Car

According to Jain, he initially assumed that the van was trying to overtake their vehicle. However, the situation took a frightening turn when the van overtook their car and suddenly applied its brakes in front of them. Jain claimed that the occupants appeared ready to step out of the van, making the couple fear that they could be in danger. Rather than stopping, the couple decided to speed towards their residential society. The van allegedly continued following them closely as they made their way to the society’s entrance.

You Might Be Interested In

CCTV Shows Man Arguing With Security Guard

The footage shared by Jain also included CCTV visuals from the entrance of his residential society. The purported CCTV clip shows an individual from the van arguing with a security guard at the gate. According to Jain, the van’s occupants remained outside the society for nearly 20 minutes before eventually leaving. The circumstances surrounding their presence at the gate and the alleged attempt to stop the couple’s vehicle remain to be established.

Gurugram Police Seeks Details

Following the circulation of the videos on social media, Gurugram Police reached out to Jain and requested his contact number and detailed information about the incident. Police have sought these details to look into the allegations and investigate what happened on Diwali night. The incident has raised concerns about road safety and the security of commuters travelling late at night.
Also Read: Watch Here: Headlights Blind Car Driver, Then He Crashes Into Canal Bridge In Haryana; 3 Killed, 3 Injured, Families Allege Foul Play – What Really Happened?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On Camera: Two Youths In Van Chase Gurugram Couple For 1 Km On Diwali Night, Try To Block Their Car – What Happened Next?
Tags: caught on cameraCouple chased for 1 kmDarbaripur Road incidentGurugram couple chasedGurugram Diwali incidentGurugram Police investigationGurugram viral videohome-hero-pos-9Sector 70 GurugramShubham JainTwo youths in van

RELATED News

Watch Here: Headlights Blind Car Driver, Then He Crashes Into Canal Bridge In Haryana; 3 Killed, 3 Injured, Families Allege Foul Play – What Really Happened?

He Saw His 21-Year-Old Girlfriend Eating Pizza With Her Former Teacher, Then Allegedly Killed Him With A Butcher’s Knife: Agra’s Chilling Murder Story

WATCH VIDEO: No Road, No Ambulance, No Help In Time; Bihar Villagers Carry 52-Year-Old Woman On Cot, But She Dies Before Reaching Hospital

She Was Racing in Front of CM Mohan Yadav When Tragedy Struck: Mare Tejasvani Suddenly Collapses and Dies at Gwalior Cattle Fair

12 Years Of Pain, One Shocking Discovery: Madras High Court Orders Probe After Surgical Needle Found Inside Woman’s Abdomen

LATEST NEWS

A Legacy Built to Last – Duroply

‘Your Aadhaar Is Linked to Pahalgam Attack’: How Fake CBI Officers Trapped a Retired Lawyer and Stole Rs 4 Crore in a 15-Day Digital Arrest Scam

RGIPT Sivasagar Campus Celebrates Its 6th Convocation; 143 Students Awarded Diplomas

From Sensor to Settlement: Universities Make the Case for Early Warnings That Reach Everyone at COP31

From 3-4 To 6-7 Bouncers, Guest List Checks And More: How Bollywood’s Security Arrangements Have Changed After Tiger Shroff Firing

Watch Video: Tanker Loses Control, Crashes Into Cruise Ship Carrying 129 Passengers at New Orleans Port: How Did Vessel Capsize?

WATCH VIDEO: Can A Short Detour Save Your Toll? Taxi Driver Claims He Saves Rs 145 On Delhi-Meerut Expressway — Here’s What He Says He Does

WATCH VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Loses Life In Horrific Tigress Attack During TikTok Shoot In Pakistan; Police Probe Alleged Negligence

Chaaya Furnitures Launches to Redefine Indian Homes with Personalised, Made-to-Order Masterpieces

12 Years Of Pain, One Shocking Discovery: Madras High Court Orders Probe After Surgical Needle Found Inside Woman’s Abdomen

Caught On Camera: Two Youths In Van Chase Gurugram Couple For 1 Km On Diwali Night, Try To Block Their Car – What Happened Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Camera: Two Youths In Van Chase Gurugram Couple For 1 Km On Diwali Night, Try To Block Their Car – What Happened Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Camera: Two Youths In Van Chase Gurugram Couple For 1 Km On Diwali Night, Try To Block Their Car – What Happened Next?
Caught On Camera: Two Youths In Van Chase Gurugram Couple For 1 Km On Diwali Night, Try To Block Their Car – What Happened Next?
Caught On Camera: Two Youths In Van Chase Gurugram Couple For 1 Km On Diwali Night, Try To Block Their Car – What Happened Next?
Caught On Camera: Two Youths In Van Chase Gurugram Couple For 1 Km On Diwali Night, Try To Block Their Car – What Happened Next?
Caught On Camera: Two Youths In Van Chase Gurugram Couple For 1 Km On Diwali Night, Try To Block Their Car – What Happened Next?

QUICK LINKS