Caught On Camera: Two Youths In Van Chase Gurugram Couple For 1 Km On Diwali Night, Try To Block Their Car – What Happened Next?

A couple returning home on Diwali night had a frightening experience after their car was allegedly followed by a group of individuals in a van on Darbaripur Road near Sector 70 in Gurugram. The occupants of the van reportedly tried to force the couple’s vehicle to stop, triggering panic as the couple rushed towards their residential society. The incident came to light after Shubham Jain, who was travelling with his wife, shared footage from his car’s dashcam and a CCTV clip from his residential society’s entrance on social media. The videos have since attracted attention, prompting Gurugram Police to contact Jain and seek details to investigate the matter.

Van Allegedly Follows Couple’s Car

According to Jain, he initially assumed that the van was trying to overtake their vehicle. However, the situation took a frightening turn when the van overtook their car and suddenly applied its brakes in front of them. Jain claimed that the occupants appeared ready to step out of the van, making the couple fear that they could be in danger. Rather than stopping, the couple decided to speed towards their residential society. The van allegedly continued following them closely as they made their way to the society’s entrance.

Today after much deliberation and 5 days later I have the courage to post this out here. My family is shook I’ve moved to Gurgaon about 7 months ago and always thought the road rage , mugging ,kidnapping and robbery were incidents seen on Reels . 1/N https://t.co/ft5EYdi1sz — Shubham Jain (@shubham80793) November 13, 2026

CCTV Shows Man Arguing With Security Guard

The footage shared by Jain also included CCTV visuals from the entrance of his residential society. The purported CCTV clip shows an individual from the van arguing with a security guard at the gate. According to Jain, the van’s occupants remained outside the society for nearly 20 minutes before eventually leaving. The circumstances surrounding their presence at the gate and the alleged attempt to stop the couple’s vehicle remain to be established.

Gurugram Police Seeks Details

Following the circulation of the videos on social media, Gurugram Police reached out to Jain and requested his contact number and detailed information about the incident. Police have sought these details to look into the allegations and investigate what happened on Diwali night. The incident has raised concerns about road safety and the security of commuters travelling late at night.

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