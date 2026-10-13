Caught On Camera: UP Man Attacks Brother-In-Law With Sword After Domestic Dispute; Wife Pleads With Him To Stop

It started as an argument between a husband and wife. According to the account, Afsar Khan had a heated exchange with his wife over something, and then, it is alleged, he beat her badly. Hurt and upset, she called her brother and told him what had happened.

The Brother Arrives

Angry at what he had heard, the brother went to his sister’s marital home in Kewalpur, in the Nawabganj police station area. There he spoke to Afsar Khan, who is his brother-in-law. What was said has not been reported, but the conversation did not end calmly.

The Sword

After the exchange, Afsar allegedly attacked his brother-in-law with a sword. The incident was captured on camera. In the footage, the wife is seen trying again and again to protect her brother, pleading with her husband to stop, while he allegedly kept hitting.

बहराइच : अफसर खान का किसी बात को लेकर अपनी पत्नी से कहासुनी हुई, जिसके बाद अफसर ने पत्नी की जमकर पिटाई कर दी। पत्नी ने पति द्वारा पिटाई करने की जानकारी अपने भाई को दी, जिसके बाद नाराज भाई बहन के ससुराल पहुंचा। वहां पर बहनोई अफसर खान से कुछ बात हुई। जिसके बाद अफसर ने अपने साले पर तलवार से वार कर दिया, बहन बार-बार अपने भाई को बचाती रही लेकिन उसका पति मारता रहा। थाना नवाबगंज इलाके के केवलपुर की घटना — Ashish Paswan (@ashishpaswan0) October 13, 2026

What Is Not Yet Known

The reports do not say how badly the brother was hurt or where he was taken for treatment. They do not say what the original argument between husband and wife was about, what was said when the brother arrived, or when the incident took place. There is also no word on whether the injured man or his sister has complained to the police, whether a case has been registered, and whether Afsar Khan has been arrested. The accused’s version has not been reported.

I could not confirm the district from the text. Nawabganj is a name used for police stations in more than one Uttar Pradesh district, so the district name in my headline is a guess, not from your source.

What Happens Next

Police will need to trace the video’s origin, record statements from the wife, her brother and the accused, and establish how serious the injuries are. The wife’s alleged beating may add its own complaint if she chooses to file one. The case also raises a familiar question: when a family dispute escalates to weapons, how many warnings were missed. The role of the footage, in which the wife is seen trying to stop the attack, may prove important in court.

Also Read: Caught On Camera: Rajasthan Teacher Accused Of Beating Girl Student At Lohawat Government School