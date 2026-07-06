Caught On Camera: UP Police Officer Found Stealing Rs 20,000 From Truck Driver

A truck driver chased down and assaulted a sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur on Monday after accusing the police officer of stealing Rs 20,000 from his truck cabin during a journey that began near the Ghata Khand area of NH-34 in Ghazipur. The dramatic roadside confrontation, captured on video, has since gone viral, leading to the suspension of the officer, registration of an FIR, and a departmental inquiry.

Ghazipur journey turns into dramatic chase after cash goes missing

According to reports, truck driver Manish had just sold a load of gravel when he picked up sub-inspector Girish Mishra near the Ghata Khand stretch of NH-34 in Ghazipur, believing he was an ordinary passenger. The trip continued without any issue until they reached the Aliyapur toll plaza under Sajeeti police station limits.

Manish alleged that he suddenly realised ₹20,000 kept inside the truck cabin had disappeared. He claimed the officer had hidden the cash inside his uniform before getting off the truck and fleeing in a passing van.

Ghazipur chase ends with roadside scuffle caught on camera

Refusing to let the matter go, the driver chased the van for nearly 13 kilometres. Near the Yamuna bridge, he caught up with the officer after he got down from the vehicle and began walking. Manish alleged that when he searched the sub-inspector, the missing Rs 20,000 fell out after he pulled at the officer’s uniform.

Angered by the alleged theft, the driver slapped the officer two to three times on the roadside. A viral video of the incident shows the truck driver repeatedly hitting the sub-inspector within seconds while his uniform is torn during the scuffle. The Ghazipur incident quickly drew the attention of passersby, who gathered at the spot.

Ghazipur video prompts police action

As per reports, locals informed UP-112, following which police reached the scene and took the officer to the local police station. The video of the assault soon spread across social media, putting the Ghazipur case in the spotlight.

Following the complaint, sub-inspector Girish Mishra, who was posted on court security duty in Hamirpur, was suspended with immediate effect. The Superintendent of Police also ordered a departmental inquiry, while an FIR was registered against him at Sajeeti police station.

Ghazipur complaint now under investigation

As per reports, Circle Officer Yashpal Singh said that, based on the viral video and the truck driver’s complaint, a case has been registered at Kotwali Nagar under relevant legal provisions. He confirmed that further action would depend on the outcome of the investigation.

The Ghazipur incident has raised serious questions after allegations that a police officer stole cash from a passenger vehicle. Investigators will now examine the complaint, the viral video and other evidence to determine the sequence of events and fix responsibility.

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