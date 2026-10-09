Caught On Camera: Wife Hugs Lover Outside Court In Pilibhit, Later Revealed To Be Her Second Husband, In Front Of First Husband

It was meant to be an ordinary day at the Pilibhit court. On Wednesday, a woman arrived at the complex on Tanakpur Road with her husband for a hearing in an old case. Nothing about the pair suggested that, within minutes, they would become the talk of the district.

The Moment Everything Changed

Outside the courthouse, a young man was standing among the crowd. The woman saw him, left her husband’s side and ran towards him. Then, in full view of lawyers, litigants and passersby, she embraced him.

Bystanders froze. Within moments, a crowd had gathered, and phones were out.

A Tug Of War In Public

The husband and his companions rushed in and tried to pull the woman away from the young man. She refused to let go. What began as an awkward scene turned into a scuffle between the two sides, with shouting and pushing outside the court gates. A video of the episode, recorded by onlookers, shows the husband’s side trying to separate the woman while she clings to the other man.

The commotion went on for a long time. Police from the Kotwali station were seen at the spot, stepping in to calm tempers and keep the two groups apart.

बॉयफ्रेंड से चिपकी पत्नी को देख पति हुआ परेशान! पीलीभीत कोर्ट में पत्नी अपने पति के साथ आई हुई थी वहीं पर उसके अपने बॉयफ्रेंड को बुला लिया और उसके साथ जाने लगी। पति ने रोकने की जिद की और रोना जैसे हालात में हो गया 😭, लेकिन पत्नी बॉयफ्रेंड से चिपक गई और उसी के साथ जाने पर अड़ी रही। — Pradeep Chaudhary (@pradeepgr63) October 7, 2026

Lover Or Something More?

At first, the story seemed simple. Many present assumed the young man was her lover, and the woman’s behaviour did little to correct that. The video, shared widely and even set to songs by some users, spread quickly across social media, and the incident was soon being discussed across the area.

Then the police began asking questions.

The Twist Police Uncovered

According to the police, the woman had been married nine years ago. The couple had fallen out, but they never legally divorced. About six months ago, without ending that marriage, the woman entered into a court marriage with another man.

That man was the young man she hugged outside the court. He was not just a lover, as bystanders had believed. The woman claims he is her second husband.

So when the first husband walked into the court complex with his wife that Wednesday, her second husband was waiting outside. Police said she became emotional on seeing him and embraced him.

Police Step In

After the video went viral, the police took notice. City Circle Officer Amarnath Verma said that the moment the matter came to light, the station in charge was informed, and officers gathered details about the spot and both parties.

The Kotwal confirmed the incident. “Initial investigations indicate that one party is the woman’s first husband, and the other is the young man with whom she claims to have had a court marriage,” he said. To maintain peace in the area, he added, legal action has been taken against both sides under Section 151.

What Is Still Unanswered

Police say they are examining other aspects of the case. Several questions remain open. Will the first husband pursue a legal complaint over the second marriage? Will the woman’s court marriage stand up to scrutiny while the first marriage is still on record? And what will happen to the old case that brought her to the court in the first place?

For now, the answers lie with the police and the courts. What began as a few seconds of footage outside a courthouse has turned into a question about two marriages and one woman, and the people of Pilibhit are waiting to see where it leads.

Also Read: 57 Metro Stations In Delhi May Shut Gates From 9 PM Tonight Ahead Of CJP’s Jantar Mantar Protest Tomorrow