Caught On Camera: Wild Elephant Steps On Biker’s Chest, Stomach Twice On Uttarakhand Highway; Man Miraculously Survives As Bystanders Shout For Help

A motorcyclist had a miraculous escape after a wild elephant knocked him off his bike and allegedly stepped on his chest and stomach twice on the Haridwar-Dehradun Highway in Uttarakhand. The frightening encounter, which reportedly took place near Nepali Farm at around 4 am on November 12, was captured on video and has since surfaced on social media. In an extraordinary turn of events, the man managed to get back on his feet after the elephant moved away. The viral footage shows the elephant approaching the fallen biker and walking over him as he lies helplessly on the road, seemingly attempting to trample him.

Elephant Walks Over Biker As People Shout For Help

The video was recorded by Shiva Sharma, a cab driver and digital content creator who was travelling along the highway. He later shared the footage on Facebook. In the video, people nearby can be heard shouting in an attempt to scare the elephant away. The animal eventually crosses the highway’s safety railing and disappears towards the forest. Once the elephant moves out of sight, passers-by rush towards the injured motorcyclist and help him get away from the road. Sharma expressed amazement at the biker’s survival, considering the severity of the encounter. He also warned motorists about the sudden appearance of wild elephants along the Haridwar-Dehradun route.

Forest Officials Yet To Verify Incident

However, forest officials said they could not independently verify the video or establish when the incident actually occurred. Officials also stated that they had not received any complaint or eyewitness account regarding the incident.

Elephant Movement Near Jolly Grant Airport Raises Safety Concerns

The incident has once again drawn attention to elephant movement along the Haridwar-Dehradun highway, particularly in areas close to forest corridors and Jolly Grant Airport. The sudden appearance of wild elephants on roads poses a serious risk to motorists, especially those travelling during early morning and late-night hours. The viral video has renewed concerns over road safety and human-wildlife encounters in the region.

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