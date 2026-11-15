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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Camera: Woman Abandons 6-Month-Old Baby Boy, Toddler Girl At Ujjain Railway Station And Flees; What Happened Next?

Caught On Camera: Woman Abandons 6-Month-Old Baby Boy, Toddler Girl At Ujjain Railway Station And Flees; What Happened Next?

After passengers alerted the GRP, police rescued the children and handed them over to Matruchhaya. A search is underway to trace the woman and identify the children's family.

A woman was caught on CCTV abandoning two young children, including a six-month-old baby boy and a toddler girl, at Platform 1 of Ujjain railway station. (Source:Screengrab)
A woman was caught on CCTV abandoning two young children, including a six-month-old baby boy and a toddler girl, at Platform 1 of Ujjain railway station. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-11-15 10:45 IST

A disturbing incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain railway station, where a woman allegedly abandoned two young children in the waiting area of Platform No. 1 before fleeing. The children, including a six-to-seven-month-old baby boy and a girl aged around one-and-a-half to two years, were left behind without anyone to look after them. The incident came to light after passengers noticed the unattended children and alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP). The police immediately reached the spot and took the children into their care.

Woman Caught on CCTV Leaving Children Behind

CCTV footage from the railway station reportedly shows a woman leaving the two children in the waiting area before walking away. The footage has become a crucial part of the investigation as police attempt to establish the woman’s identity and trace her whereabouts. According to officials, the woman left the children on Platform No. 1 and did not return. Police are also trying to identify the children’s family members and understand the circumstances that led to their abandonment.

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GRP Rescues Children, Arranges Medical Examination

Following information from passengers, GRP personnel rushed to the waiting area and safely brought both children to the police station. They were subsequently taken to a hospital for medical examinations to assess their health and ensure they were not suffering from any medical complications. GRP Station In-charge Sunil Gupta confirmed that the children were later handed over to the Matruchhaya organisation for their care and protection.

Police Search for Woman and Children’s Family

Police are examining CCTV footage and gathering information to identify the woman seen leaving the children at the station. Investigators are also searching for the children’s parents and other family members to determine how the two young children ended up at the railway station without supervision. The incident has raised concern over the safety of vulnerable children in public spaces. Meanwhile, both children remain under the care of the Matruchhaya organisation as the police investigation continues.
Also Read: Caught On Camera: Man Seen Eating Flesh Of Dead Dog On Roadside In Odisha’s Sambalpur; What Led To Shocking Incident?

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Caught On Camera: Woman Abandons 6-Month-Old Baby Boy, Toddler Girl At Ujjain Railway Station And Flees; What Happened Next?
Tags: abandoned babycctv footagechildren abandoned at Ujjain stationmadhya pradesh newsMatruchhaya organisationtoddler abandonedUjjain GRPUjjain railway stationwoman abandons children

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Caught On Camera: Woman Abandons 6-Month-Old Baby Boy, Toddler Girl At Ujjain Railway Station And Flees; What Happened Next?

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Caught On Camera: Woman Abandons 6-Month-Old Baby Boy, Toddler Girl At Ujjain Railway Station And Flees; What Happened Next?

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Caught On Camera: Woman Abandons 6-Month-Old Baby Boy, Toddler Girl At Ujjain Railway Station And Flees; What Happened Next?
Caught On Camera: Woman Abandons 6-Month-Old Baby Boy, Toddler Girl At Ujjain Railway Station And Flees; What Happened Next?
Caught On Camera: Woman Abandons 6-Month-Old Baby Boy, Toddler Girl At Ujjain Railway Station And Flees; What Happened Next?
Caught On Camera: Woman Abandons 6-Month-Old Baby Boy, Toddler Girl At Ujjain Railway Station And Flees; What Happened Next?
Caught On Camera: Woman Abandons 6-Month-Old Baby Boy, Toddler Girl At Ujjain Railway Station And Flees; What Happened Next?

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