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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Camera: Woman Beaten By Husband And In-Laws Outside Rampur Court In Broad Daylight; Two Accused Arrested

Caught On Camera: Woman Beaten By Husband And In-Laws Outside Rampur Court In Broad Daylight; Two Accused Arrested

A woman was allegedly beaten by her husband and in-laws outside Rampur court on October 7. Police arrested two accused, Shahnawaz and Ayan, who were sent to jail.

Woman Beaten By Husband And In-Laws Outside Rampur Court In Broad Daylight. (Image Credit: @Reporter9cnf/X)
Woman Beaten By Husband And In-Laws Outside Rampur Court In Broad Daylight. (Image Credit: @Reporter9cnf/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 16:16 IST

A court date is meant to be a step towards a settlement. On October 7, a woman travelled to the Rampur court for her scheduled hearing. Before she could get through the day, she was reportedly surrounded and beaten in public.

What Happened Outside The Court?

According to police, the woman alleges that her husband, a brother-in-law and others abused and assaulted her. Local reports say she was repeatedly knocked down on the road and beaten. The incident falls in the Ganj police station area.

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The Video That Surfaced

A video of the assault later came to light. It shows several men beating the woman. It also shows that some bystanders were watching, while others were filming, instead of stepping in. Police have not yet said anything specific about the role of those onlookers.

The Police Action

A case was registered on the woman’s complaint, City Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Srivastava, said. Police arrested two accused, Shahnawaz and Ayan, both residents of Khatkan Mohalla, around noon on Friday. They were produced in court at about 4 pm and sent to jail.

What Is Not Yet Known?

The reports do not say how the two arrested men are related to the woman, or whether her husband is among them. The sections of law invoked, the extent of her injuries, the cause of the dispute and the case she was attending court for have not been reported. Police also have not said whether others seen in the video will be named.

What Happens Next

Will the husband and other relatives seen in the footage be traced and arrested? Will police act against those who stood and filmed? And will the woman, who was at the court seeking a resolution, now find the case taking a very different turn? The video has made it hard for anyone involved to dispute that the assault took place, and what the investigation adds will decide how this case proceeds.

Also Read: Wife Ran Away With Lover After Becoming A Constable In Katihar; Husband Alleges Her Behaviour Changed After Joining Police Force

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Caught On Camera: Woman Beaten By Husband And In-Laws Outside Rampur Court In Broad Daylight; Two Accused Arrested

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Caught On Camera: Woman Beaten By Husband And In-Laws Outside Rampur Court In Broad Daylight; Two Accused Arrested

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Caught On Camera: Woman Beaten By Husband And In-Laws Outside Rampur Court In Broad Daylight; Two Accused Arrested

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Caught On Camera: Woman Beaten By Husband And In-Laws Outside Rampur Court In Broad Daylight; Two Accused Arrested
Caught On Camera: Woman Beaten By Husband And In-Laws Outside Rampur Court In Broad Daylight; Two Accused Arrested
Caught On Camera: Woman Beaten By Husband And In-Laws Outside Rampur Court In Broad Daylight; Two Accused Arrested
Caught On Camera: Woman Beaten By Husband And In-Laws Outside Rampur Court In Broad Daylight; Two Accused Arrested
Caught On Camera: Woman Beaten By Husband And In-Laws Outside Rampur Court In Broad Daylight; Two Accused Arrested

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