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Home > Regionals News > Caught on Camera: Woman Creates Scene at Almora Collectorate After Discovering Lover Is Married, 4-5 Police Personnel Carry Her Down the Stairs

Caught on Camera: Woman Creates Scene at Almora Collectorate After Discovering Lover Is Married, 4-5 Police Personnel Carry Her Down the Stairs

A woman threatened suicide twice in Almora, Uttarakhand, after her live-in partner returned to his wife and children. Police took her into protective custody and arrested the man.

Almora Woman Threatens Suicide After Lover Returns To Wife (Image: X)
Almora Woman Threatens Suicide After Lover Returns To Wife (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 13:10 IST

On Tuesday, October 27, a woman caused quite a stir in the newly constructed Collectorate building in Almora, Uttarakhand when she was not allowed back by her live-in partner and found him with his wife and kids. The woman, who is married and also has a kid, threatened to commit suicide two times in a day, once near the SSB office and again in the SDM court. She was finally carried out of the building by the police force after they tried to control her.

Uttarakhand woman tracks down partner after he returns to wife

According to details released by Almora police, the woman and the man, a resident of the Lamgara area, had left their respective spouses to enter a live-in relationship in Gurugram. The woman has one child, while the man has two children from his marriage.

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The relationship reportedly broke down when the man left her, returned to his native village in Almora district and reunited with his first wife and children. Distressed by his decision, the woman tracked him down to Uttarakhand in an attempt to resolve the dispute.

Uttarakhand police rescue woman after morning suicide threat

The situation first escalated on Tuesday morning near the SSB office, where the woman climbed a tree and threatened to jump after learning that her partner was unwilling to return to her. Police personnel reached the spot, calmed her down and brought her to safety.

Officers then attempted to settle the dispute through administrative intervention and emergency counselling involving both individuals. However, the discussions failed to resolve the matter, and the confrontation took a more serious turn in the afternoon.

Uttarakhand Collectorate drama disrupts SDM Court proceedings

The woman entered the new Collectorate building and barged into the SDM Court, where she shouted and again threatened to die by suicide. The incident disrupted official judicial and administrative proceedings, drawing a crowd of lawyers, officials and local residents.

As she resisted attempts to remove her, four female police personnel had to physically carry her down the Collectorate stairs. Eyewitness footage showed two officers holding her arms and two holding her legs as she struggled. She was then taken to a waiting police interceptor vehicle.

Uttarakhand police place woman in protective custody, arrest partner

Janki Bhandari, in-charge of the Almora Women’s Police Station, was among the officials associated with the police response. Authorities placed the woman in protective custody to safeguard her well-being and transferred her to a local One Stop Centre, known as Sakhi, which provides shelter, counselling and medical and legal assistance to women in distress.

The man was arrested under Section 151 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), police said. The woman remains under protective care following the repeated suicide threats.

Also Read: Wife Watches Shri Ram Reel, Husband Insists on Mahakal Video, Clash Erupts as He Attacks Her, Injured Woman Escapes – What Happened Next?   

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Caught on Camera: Woman Creates Scene at Almora Collectorate After Discovering Lover Is Married, 4-5 Police Personnel Carry Her Down the Stairs
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Caught on Camera: Woman Creates Scene at Almora Collectorate After Discovering Lover Is Married, 4-5 Police Personnel Carry Her Down the Stairs

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Caught on Camera: Woman Creates Scene at Almora Collectorate After Discovering Lover Is Married, 4-5 Police Personnel Carry Her Down the Stairs

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Caught on Camera: Woman Creates Scene at Almora Collectorate After Discovering Lover Is Married, 4-5 Police Personnel Carry Her Down the Stairs
Caught on Camera: Woman Creates Scene at Almora Collectorate After Discovering Lover Is Married, 4-5 Police Personnel Carry Her Down the Stairs
Caught on Camera: Woman Creates Scene at Almora Collectorate After Discovering Lover Is Married, 4-5 Police Personnel Carry Her Down the Stairs
Caught on Camera: Woman Creates Scene at Almora Collectorate After Discovering Lover Is Married, 4-5 Police Personnel Carry Her Down the Stairs
Caught on Camera: Woman Creates Scene at Almora Collectorate After Discovering Lover Is Married, 4-5 Police Personnel Carry Her Down the Stairs

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