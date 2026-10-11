Caught On Camera: Woman Punched, Beaten In Public In Rampur, Blood Oozes From Nose As Bystanders Watch Instead Of Helping

A disturbing video showing a woman being allegedly assaulted by several men in broad daylight in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, has surfaced on social media, triggering concern over public safety and the lack of intervention by bystanders. The incident reportedly took place in the Khatkan locality under the Ganj police station area. Police have registered a case based on the woman’s complaint and formed teams to arrest the accused.

Viral Video Shows Woman Being Assaulted

The video circulating on social media shows several men allegedly manhandling and beating the woman in public. At one point, blood can reportedly be seen coming from her nose as the assault continues. The footage has also drawn attention to the response of people present at the scene. Some bystanders are seen watching the incident, while others appear to be recording it on their mobile phones. No one is seen stepping forward to intervene in the footage described in reports. The video has sparked concern over the treatment of women in public spaces and the importance of helping victims during violent incidents.

Husband, Brother-in-Law Among Those Accused

According to police, the incident stemmed from a dispute involving the woman and her in-laws. The woman had reportedly visited the Rampur court on October 7 to attend a scheduled hearing. It is alleged that her husband, brother-in-law and other individuals verbally abused and physically assaulted her. The circumstances leading to the confrontation and the precise roles of those involved are subject to investigation.

Police Register Case, Teams Formed to Arrest Accused

Police said a case has been registered against the accused under relevant legal provisions following the woman’s complaint. Teams have been formed to trace and arrest those allegedly involved in the assault. The investigation is underway, and further details are awaited regarding the action taken against the accused. The incident has once again highlighted concerns about violence against women and the need for timely intervention when someone is being attacked in public.

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