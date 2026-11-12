Caught On Camera: Woman Stands In Front Of Lover’s Moving Truck After He Ignores Her Calls, Refuses Marriage; She Blocks His Vehicle For 500 Metres In UP’s Bilhaur

A dramatic scene unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Bilhaur after a woman allegedly stood in front of her lover’s truck and blocked its movement for nearly 500 metres following his refusal to marry her. The woman reportedly insisted that the truck driver get down and marry her, refusing to let the vehicle move ahead. The unusual confrontation, which reportedly stemmed from a strained romantic relationship, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows the woman standing in front of the truck, preventing the driver from proceeding and demanding that he marry her. The incident has drawn attention online, with the video triggering reactions over the dramatic confrontation between the two.

Woman Blocks Truck, Insists Lover Marry Her

According to the available information, the woman was upset over the driver’s alleged refusal to marry her. She reportedly stood directly in front of his truck and refused to move despite the vehicle being unable to proceed. The confrontation continued as the woman allegedly demanded that the driver step down from the truck and marry her. She reportedly blocked the road for around 500 metres, bringing traffic movement to a halt.

Love Affair Dispute Turns Into Public Drama

The incident is believed to have been linked to a dispute between the woman and the truck driver over their relationship. Reports suggest that the woman was hurt by his refusal to marry her and his repeated phone calls, which reportedly added to the tensions between them. The exact circumstances leading to the confrontation remain unclear.

Video Of Dramatic Encounter Goes Viral

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the woman standing in front of the truck and confronting the driver. The footage has attracted widespread attention, with social media users discussing the unusual manner in which the dispute unfolded. Further details about the incident and whether any police complaint was filed are awaited.

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