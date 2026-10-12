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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Camera: Woman Thrashes Child In Busy Market In UP’s Baghpat, Police Launch Probe; Watch Here

Caught On Camera: Woman Thrashes Child In Busy Market In UP’s Baghpat, Police Launch Probe; Watch Here

The video has sparked widespread outrage on social media. Baghpat Police have taken note of the footage and are working to identify the woman and verify the facts before taking appropriate legal action.

A woman allegedly thrashing a child in a busy market in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. (Source:Screengrab)
A woman allegedly thrashing a child in a busy market in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 14:58 IST

A video showing a woman allegedly assaulting a child in the middle of a busy market in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage. The footage shows the woman, dressed in a printed top and light-coloured trousers, repeatedly hitting the boy, pulling his hair and manhandling him as he appears to resist. Several people can be seen standing nearby, with some reportedly recording the incident on their mobile phones. Baghpat Police have taken note of the viral video and said efforts are underway to identify the woman and establish the facts before taking appropriate legal action.

Woman Seen Assaulting Child in Busy Market

According to the video circulating on social media, the incident took place in a crowded market in Baghpat. The woman is allegedly seen grabbing the child by his hair, hitting him and physically manhandling him while he tries to resist. The assault appears to unfold in a public place, with several people present nearby. Some onlookers can reportedly be seen watching the incident, while others appear to be recording it on their phones. The circumstances that led to the confrontation remain unclear. The identities of the woman and the child have not yet been officially confirmed.

Viral Video Triggers Outrage on Social Media

The footage has sparked strong reactions online, with users expressing concern over the alleged assault on the child and questioning why the incident continued in a public place. The video has also drawn attention to the importance of protecting children from violence and ensuring that incidents of alleged abuse are reported promptly to the authorities. However, the full context of the incident remains unknown, and the allegations require verification.

Baghpat Police Take Note, Identification Efforts Underway

Baghpat Police have acknowledged the viral video and said efforts are being made to obtain the necessary information to identify the woman and establish the facts surrounding the incident. In its response, the police indicated that appropriate legal action would be taken in accordance with the law once the facts are verified and the woman is identified. Further details about the incident and any action taken by the authorities are awaited as the matter remains under examination.
Also Read: Caught On CCTV: Speeding Mini Cooper Kills 3 People In Kochi, Teen Driver Says ‘Father Will Take Care Of It’ After Crashing His Car Into Scooter; Clip Goes Viral

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Caught On Camera: Woman Thrashes Child In Busy Market In UP’s Baghpat, Police Launch Probe; Watch Here
Tags: Baghpat police investigationBaghpat viral videochild assault in UPchild beaten in marketUttar pradesh newsviral assault videowoman beating boy videowoman thrashes child

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Caught On Camera: Woman Thrashes Child In Busy Market In UP’s Baghpat, Police Launch Probe; Watch Here
Caught On Camera: Woman Thrashes Child In Busy Market In UP’s Baghpat, Police Launch Probe; Watch Here
Caught On Camera: Woman Thrashes Child In Busy Market In UP’s Baghpat, Police Launch Probe; Watch Here
Caught On Camera: Woman Thrashes Child In Busy Market In UP’s Baghpat, Police Launch Probe; Watch Here
Caught On Camera: Woman Thrashes Child In Busy Market In UP’s Baghpat, Police Launch Probe; Watch Here

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