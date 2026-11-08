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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Camera: Women Pose As Customers, Steal Gold Worth Rs 1.74 Crore From Chhattisgarh Jewellery Shop; How Did They Execute The Heist?

Caught On Camera: Women Pose As Customers, Steal Gold Worth Rs 1.74 Crore From Chhattisgarh Jewellery Shop; How Did They Execute The Heist?

The accused escaped with a box containing more than 1 kg of gold. CCTV footage of the theft has surfaced, while police have launched a search to identify and arrest the women.

A group of women allegedly posing as customers stole 1,200 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 1.74 crore from Moti Jewellers in Jagdalpur. (Source:Screengrab)
A group of women allegedly posing as customers stole 1,200 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 1.74 crore from Moti Jewellers in Jagdalpur. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-11-08 16:56 IST

A group of women allegedly posing as customers stole gold jewellery worth Rs 1.74 crore from Moti Jewellers in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur, triggering a police investigation. The women reportedly managed to flee with a box containing around 1,200 grams of gold jewellery from the showroom located in Sanjay Market. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the City Kotwali police station. CCTV footage of the alleged theft has also surfaced, capturing the incident and providing investigators with potential clues about the suspects. According to the jewellery shop owner, the women entered the showroom pretending to be customers. During their visit, they allegedly took advantage of the situation and made off with a box containing more than one kilogram of gold jewellery.

Women Allegedly Used Customer Disguise to Steal Gold

According to the shop owner, the women posed as genuine buyers and interacted with the staff at the jewellery showroom. While appearing to browse the jewellery, they allegedly managed to steal the box containing the valuable ornaments. The stolen gold weighed approximately 1,200 grams and was valued at Rs 1.74 crore, making it a significant theft. The suspects reportedly left the premises with the jewellery before the shop staff could realise what had happened.

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CCTV Footage of Theft Surfaces

CCTV footage from the jewellery showroom has surfaced following the incident. The recordings are expected to help police identify the women involved and reconstruct how the theft was carried out. The footage could provide important clues about the suspects’ movements inside the showroom and their alleged modus operandi.

Police Launch Search for Accused

Following the incident, police launched an investigation and are searching for the women accused of carrying out the theft. The case has been registered within the jurisdiction of Jagdalpur’s City Kotwali police station. Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the suspects and recover the stolen gold jewellery.
Also Read: Father, Son Among 3 Killed In Tamil Nadu Bike Crash: How Did A Diwali Shopping Trip End In Tragedy?

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Caught On Camera: Women Pose As Customers, Steal Gold Worth Rs 1.74 Crore From Chhattisgarh Jewellery Shop; How Did They Execute The Heist?
Tags: CCTV footage gold theftChhattisgarh gold thefthome-hero-pos-5Jagdalpur jewellery shop theftjewellery shop robberyMoti Jewellers Jagdalpurwomen thieves caught on camera

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Caught On Camera: Women Pose As Customers, Steal Gold Worth Rs 1.74 Crore From Chhattisgarh Jewellery Shop; How Did They Execute The Heist?

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Caught On Camera: Women Pose As Customers, Steal Gold Worth Rs 1.74 Crore From Chhattisgarh Jewellery Shop; How Did They Execute The Heist?

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Caught On Camera: Women Pose As Customers, Steal Gold Worth Rs 1.74 Crore From Chhattisgarh Jewellery Shop; How Did They Execute The Heist?
Caught On Camera: Women Pose As Customers, Steal Gold Worth Rs 1.74 Crore From Chhattisgarh Jewellery Shop; How Did They Execute The Heist?
Caught On Camera: Women Pose As Customers, Steal Gold Worth Rs 1.74 Crore From Chhattisgarh Jewellery Shop; How Did They Execute The Heist?
Caught On Camera: Women Pose As Customers, Steal Gold Worth Rs 1.74 Crore From Chhattisgarh Jewellery Shop; How Did They Execute The Heist?
Caught On Camera: Women Pose As Customers, Steal Gold Worth Rs 1.74 Crore From Chhattisgarh Jewellery Shop; How Did They Execute The Heist?

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