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Home > Regionals News > Caught On CCTV: 11-Year-Old Girl Prays In Temple, Man Enters Seeing Her Alone Tries To Force Himself On Her In The Inner Sanctum, Video Goes Viral

Caught On CCTV: 11-Year-Old Girl Prays In Temple, Man Enters Seeing Her Alone Tries To Force Himself On Her In The Inner Sanctum, Video Goes Viral

An 11-year-old girl fought off a man who allegedly tried to assault her inside a Shiv temple in Pimpri-Chinchwad during Navratri. CCTV footage reportedly helped police arrest the accused.

11-Year-Old Girl Fights Off Man In Pimpri-Chinchwad Temple (Image: X)
11-Year-Old Girl Fights Off Man In Pimpri-Chinchwad Temple (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 14:27 IST

Police in Pimpri-Chinchwad arrested Vishal Singh, a daily-wage worker from the nearby Pune Metro construction site, after CCTV cameras recorded him attacking an 11-year-old girl inside a Shiv temple on October 11. The girl had gone to pray during Navratri. She was standing alone in the inner sanctum with her head bowed when Singh, seeing no adults around, cornered her, grabbed her hands and tried to assault her.

She did not freeze. She fought back with everything she had, broke his grip and screamed. The noise rattled him, and he ran down the temple steps.

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How CCTV footage helped Pimpri-Chinchwad police trace the accused

Singh forgot about the cameras running above him. They caught the entire attack on tape. Local residents rushed to the area in anger, and the police used the video to track him down and take him in.

The clip soon spread through local group chats. People in Nigdi reacted with outrage, because many felt this was not an isolated case.

Earlier cases that have worried families across Pimpri-Chinchwad

A few months ago in nearby Wakad, a 65-year-old man was arrested for repeatedly assaulting a 10-year-old girl in her own home.

In Tathawade, a local security guard targeted four young girls on a residential terrace.

Why the Navratri timing of this Pimpri-Chinchwad case stings

Netizens who reacted to this story on social media pointed out the irony. People spend nine days of Navratri chanting prayers to goddesses, yet young girls cannot stand inside a temple without being hunted. From high-rise apartments to temples, the post said, children are being targeted in spaces meant to protect them.

Also Read: Minor Groped At Mumbai’s Masjid Railway Station, 34-Year-Old Man Targets Girl On Foot Overbridge In Crowd; CCTV Catches Incident    

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Caught On CCTV: 11-Year-Old Girl Prays In Temple, Man Enters Seeing Her Alone Tries To Force Himself On Her In The Inner Sanctum, Video Goes Viral
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Caught On CCTV: 11-Year-Old Girl Prays In Temple, Man Enters Seeing Her Alone Tries To Force Himself On Her In The Inner Sanctum, Video Goes Viral

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Caught On CCTV: 11-Year-Old Girl Prays In Temple, Man Enters Seeing Her Alone Tries To Force Himself On Her In The Inner Sanctum, Video Goes Viral

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Caught On CCTV: 11-Year-Old Girl Prays In Temple, Man Enters Seeing Her Alone Tries To Force Himself On Her In The Inner Sanctum, Video Goes Viral
Caught On CCTV: 11-Year-Old Girl Prays In Temple, Man Enters Seeing Her Alone Tries To Force Himself On Her In The Inner Sanctum, Video Goes Viral
Caught On CCTV: 11-Year-Old Girl Prays In Temple, Man Enters Seeing Her Alone Tries To Force Himself On Her In The Inner Sanctum, Video Goes Viral
Caught On CCTV: 11-Year-Old Girl Prays In Temple, Man Enters Seeing Her Alone Tries To Force Himself On Her In The Inner Sanctum, Video Goes Viral
Caught On CCTV: 11-Year-Old Girl Prays In Temple, Man Enters Seeing Her Alone Tries To Force Himself On Her In The Inner Sanctum, Video Goes Viral

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