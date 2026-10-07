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Home > Regionals News > Caught on CCTV: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Fire at Land Dealer Raju Yadav in Ara, Bihar- His Condition, What Triggered Attack?

Caught on CCTV: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Fire at Land Dealer Raju Yadav in Ara, Bihar- His Condition, What Triggered Attack?

A property dealer was shot twice by two bike-borne assailants in Bihar’s Bhojpur district. CCTV footage has captured the suspected shooters, while police probe a possible dispute linked to an abduction case.

CCTV captures 2 bike-borne shooters after property dealer is shot twice in Bhojpur (Photo: X)
CCTV captures 2 bike-borne shooters after property dealer is shot twice in Bhojpur (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 14:56 IST

A property dealer in Bihar’s Bhojpur district was shot twice by two bike-borne assailants, and now CCTV footage has given police a crucial lead. The suspected shooters were captured on camera after the Tuesday evening attack in Chaukepur village, with investigators examining their faces and physical features to establish their identities.

The shooting took place under the Gajrajganj police outpost area. The victim, identified as Raj Kumar, was allegedly targeted by two men who arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire. Two bullets hit him, leaving him seriously injured.

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Two Bike-Borne Shooters Captured On CCTV After Bhojpur Firing

Following the attack, Raj Kumar was rushed to a private hospital in Ara for treatment. His condition is currently said to be stable. Police reached the spot after receiving information about the shooting and began examining the circumstances surrounding the attack. Investigators also recovered two empty cartridges from the scene.

The CCTV footage from the area has now emerged as one of the key pieces of evidence in the case. It reportedly shows two men riding a motorcycle around the time of the incident. Police are examining the footage closely and trying to identify the two suspects based on their faces, build and other visible features.

CCTV Footage Becomes Key Clue In Property Dealer Shooting

Investigators are also checking footage from other cameras installed around the area. The aim is to establish the movements of the suspects before and after the shooting. Police are trying to determine which route the attackers took after allegedly firing at the property dealer. The footage could also help investigators establish whether the two men had conducted any prior surveillance of the area. For now, the identity of the men seen in the CCTV footage has not been officially established.

Two Empty Cartridges Recovered From The Crime Scene

The recovery of two cartridges has added another piece of evidence to the investigation. Police are examining the crime scene and collecting information from people living or working nearby. Investigators are also conducting raids at possible locations as they try to trace the suspected shooters. Local residents are being questioned for information that could help establish the identity or whereabouts of the accused. The CCTV footage, physical evidence recovered from the spot and the victim’s statement are being examined together.

Also Read: 40 Women, Dozens Of Obscene Videos: First Friendship, Then Intimacy And Secret Recordings; Shocking Gwalior Case Leaves Police Stunned

Property Dealer Names Accused, Police Probe Possible Motive

The injured property dealer has accused named individuals of being behind the shooting. Police are verifying the allegations as part of the investigation. A possible dispute linked to an abduction case has also emerged during the probe. According to reports, there was an ongoing dispute over pressure to withdraw or take up an abduction-related matter. This is being considered as one possible reason behind the attack. However, police have not yet confirmed the exact motive for the shooting.

Investigators are currently looking at all possible angles while working to establish who carried out the attack and why the property dealer was targeted. The CCTV footage showing the two bike-borne suspects could prove crucial if investigators are able to establish their identities. Police are continuing searches at suspected locations as the probe into the Bhojpur shooting moves forward.

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Caught on CCTV: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Fire at Land Dealer Raju Yadav in Ara, Bihar- His Condition, What Triggered Attack?
Tags: Ara newsBhojpurBhojpur Crimebiharbihar news

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Caught on CCTV: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Fire at Land Dealer Raju Yadav in Ara, Bihar- His Condition, What Triggered Attack?

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Caught on CCTV: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Fire at Land Dealer Raju Yadav in Ara, Bihar- His Condition, What Triggered Attack?

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Caught on CCTV: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Fire at Land Dealer Raju Yadav in Ara, Bihar- His Condition, What Triggered Attack?
Caught on CCTV: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Fire at Land Dealer Raju Yadav in Ara, Bihar- His Condition, What Triggered Attack?
Caught on CCTV: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Fire at Land Dealer Raju Yadav in Ara, Bihar- His Condition, What Triggered Attack?
Caught on CCTV: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Fire at Land Dealer Raju Yadav in Ara, Bihar- His Condition, What Triggered Attack?
Caught on CCTV: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Fire at Land Dealer Raju Yadav in Ara, Bihar- His Condition, What Triggered Attack?

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