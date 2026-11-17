A shocking theft has been reported from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where two masked men allegedly broke into a Shiva temple and stole several religious items. The incident was captured on CCTV, and the footage has surfaced, showing the men removing objects placed on the Shiva lingam. What has particularly drawn attention is that the thieves allegedly took away not only the serpent canopy but also the pot-shaped finial placed above the Shiva lingam. The CCTV footage also shows the suspects entering the temple while wearing shoes.

Two Masked Men Enter Shiva Temple

According to the available information, the incident took place at a Shiva temple in Meerut. CCTV footage shows two masked individuals entering the premises and moving towards the shrine. The men can be seen taking away items placed around the Shiva lingam. They allegedly removed the serpent canopy, a religious structure associated with Lord Shiva, along with the pot-shaped finial positioned above the lingam. The entire sequence was reportedly recorded by surveillance cameras installed inside the temple.

‘हद्द है चोर भगवान का मंदिर भी नहीं छोड़ रहे’ वीडियो मेरठ का है. जहां 2 नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने शिव मंदिर में चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम दे दिया. चोर शिवलिंग पर लगा नागछत्र और कलश भी ले गए. इतना ही नहीं चोर जूते पहनकर मंदिर में दाखिल हुए थे. वारदात CCTV में कैद हुई हैं. https://t.co/zwGD8coHjI — Raju Sharma journalist (@RajuSharmajour1) November 17, 2026

Thieves Enter Temple Wearing Shoes

Another detail in the footage that has attracted attention is that both suspects allegedly entered the temple wearing shoes. The CCTV visuals show the masked men carrying out the theft without appearing to be concerned about the surveillance cameras. They reportedly collected the religious objects before leaving the premises. The incident has sparked concern among devotees, with the theft of sacred objects from a place of worship drawing widespread attention.

CCTV Footage Captures Entire Theft

The footage has since circulated on social media, prompting questions about security arrangements at religious places. The video could help authorities identify the suspects and establish the sequence of events. Further details regarding the value of the stolen items, the exact timing of the incident and police action are awaited. It is also not yet clear whether the suspects have been identified or arrested. The incident has once again highlighted concerns over the security of temples and religious properties.

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