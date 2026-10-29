Caught on CCTV: 20 Rupees Kachori Costs Jaipur Businessman Rs 20 Lakh; 2 Men on Bike Steal Cash Bag From His Scooter In Jaipur

A brief stop for a snack ended with a bag of ₹20 lakh gone in seconds. CCTV footage of the theft, and of the victim running after the thieves with food still in his hand, has gone viral.

A Snack Stop On A Monday Afternoon

It was around 4 pm on Monday in the Nahargarh police station area of Jaipur. A collection agent named Champalal pulled up on his scooter, parked it and stopped to eat kachoris, a popular snack in the city.

He left a bag on the footboard of his scooter. Inside it was ₹20 lakh in cash.

Two Helmets, One Scooter

CCTV footage shows what happened next. Two men wearing helmets arrived on another scooter and stopped right beside Champalal. He was busy with his food.

The man sitting on the pillion seat quickly grabbed the bag from the footboard. The pair then sped away.

The Chase, Plate In Hand

Champalal realised what had happened and reacted at once. He ran after the thieves on foot.

What caught the attention of social media users is the detail captured on camera: he kept holding his plate of kachoris as he ran. He also seemed to forget that his own scooter was parked right there. A few locals joined the chase, but the two suspects got away with the bag.

Why The Video Went Viral

The CCTV clip shows the whole sequence, from the thieves arriving to their escape and the victim’s chase. For many viewers, the contrast between a plate of snacks and a loss of ₹20 lakh made the clip hard to ignore. The humour of the scene, however, sits uncomfortably beside the size of the loss for the man involved.

20 लाख रुपये का थैला स्कूटी के आगे रख 20 रुपये की कचोरी खाना पड़ा व्यापारी को महंगा ! CCTV फुटेज में कैद हुई पूरी घटना नाहरगढ़ थानां इलाके की घटना सूचना मिलते ही इलाके में करवाई गई नाकाबन्दी पीड़ित चंपालाल की शिकायत पर थाने में दर्ज हुआ मामला |#JaipurNews #JaipurPolice https://t.co/Xp5MIMr2H7 — Fair Report (@fairreportnews) October 27, 2026

The Complaint And The Case

Champalal filed a complaint, and a case has been registered at the Nahargarh police station. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the two suspects and trace where they went after fleeing. The search for the accused is under way.

Questions Police May Be Asking

The footage raises some obvious questions for investigators. How did the thieves know the bag held cash, and were they following him? Why was such a large amount being carried on a scooter? Those details are not given in the information shared so far, and police have not said whether the pair had been watching him.

What Happens Next

Police will be hoping that the many cameras along the route will reveal where the two men went and who they are. If they are traced, the next question is how much of the cash can be recovered. For Champalal, the loss is the matter that counts, and for others who carry large sums, the case is a warning about leaving a bag unattended even for a minute.

Also Read: Who Is Abhijit Vanjari? Congress’s Only Winner in MLC Elections 2026, His Victory Margin in Nagpur Seat, Net Worth, Family and Profession