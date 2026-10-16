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Home > Regionals News > Caught on CCTV: 3 Killed, Several Injured as Car-Truck Collision Triggers Chain Crash in Odisha’s Ganjam

Caught on CCTV: 3 Killed, Several Injured as Car-Truck Collision Triggers Chain Crash in Odisha’s Ganjam

A CCTV-captured chain collision near Chamakhandi Chowk in Odisha’s Ganjam district killed three people and injured several others, triggering a highway blockade as residents demanded urgent road-safety measures.

3 Killed, Several Injured as Car-Truck Collision Triggers Chain Crash in Odisha’s Ganjam. (Image Credit: @NikitaS_Live/X)
3 Killed, Several Injured as Car-Truck Collision Triggers Chain Crash in Odisha’s Ganjam. (Image Credit: @NikitaS_Live/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 15:42 IST

One collision on a busy highway, a string of motorcycles in the path of two out-of-control vehicles, and a toll that kept climbing through the day. A crash captured on CCTV has left a district in mourning and a highway at a standstill.

A Highway Crash Near Chamakhandi Chowk

According to preliminary information, the accident took place on Thursday on the National Highway near Chamakhandi Chowk, under the Chamakhandi police station area of Odisha’s Ganjam district. A car and a truck collided. The impact did not end there. Both vehicles went on to hit several two-wheelers, setting off a chain collision that injured a number of bikers. The crash was recorded on CCTV.

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The Toll Rises to Three

Initially, one woman was reported dead. The toll has since risen to three. One woman died on the spot, while two injured people succumbed to their injuries during treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The deceased have been identified as Rosalyn Rani Mishra of Berhampur, Laxmidhar Gaur of Nauli village, and Vinod Kumar of the Kanpur area of Uttar Pradesh. Several other injured people are still being treated at the hospital. Ganjam Superintendent of Police Harish Bisi had said earlier that efforts were on to establish the identities of the injured.

Anger on the Road

News of the crash brought residents onto the highway. They blocked the road in protest, bringing traffic to a standstill and leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides. Tension prevailed at the spot. Protesters said accidents keep happening on this stretch and that not enough has been done to prevent them.

What the Protesters Want

Residents put forward a list of demands:

  • Better medical facilities and treatment for the injured
  • An overbridge near the accident-prone stretch
  • Police personnel deployed along the highway
  • Barricades to regulate traffic

Leaders Visit the Injured

Chhatrapur MLA Krishna Chandra Nayak visited MKCG Medical College and Hospital to meet the injured and ask about their condition. He discussed their treatment with the doctors and wished them a speedy recovery. The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the Chamakhandi area.

What Is Still Unknown

The cause of the collision has not been stated. It is not clear which driver was at fault, whether any driver has been detained, or whether a case has been registered. There is also no word on when the blockade was lifted or how many injured remain in critical condition.

What Happens Next

The CCTV footage is likely to be central to the inquiry, as it can show how the crash unfolded and who was responsible. With three lives lost, the administration will face pressure to respond to the residents’ demands, particularly the call for an overbridge. Whether those assurances come quickly, and whether anything changes on this stretch, will decide if the next crash is prevented.

Also Read: Watch Viral Video: Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster ‘Flies’ and Drives Upside Down in Stunning Demo; Here’s What We Know

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Caught on CCTV: 3 Killed, Several Injured as Car-Truck Collision Triggers Chain Crash in Odisha’s Ganjam
Tags: odishaOdisha accidentOdisha newsregional news

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Caught on CCTV: 3 Killed, Several Injured as Car-Truck Collision Triggers Chain Crash in Odisha’s Ganjam

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Caught on CCTV: 3 Killed, Several Injured as Car-Truck Collision Triggers Chain Crash in Odisha’s Ganjam
Caught on CCTV: 3 Killed, Several Injured as Car-Truck Collision Triggers Chain Crash in Odisha’s Ganjam
Caught on CCTV: 3 Killed, Several Injured as Car-Truck Collision Triggers Chain Crash in Odisha’s Ganjam
Caught on CCTV: 3 Killed, Several Injured as Car-Truck Collision Triggers Chain Crash in Odisha’s Ganjam
Caught on CCTV: 3 Killed, Several Injured as Car-Truck Collision Triggers Chain Crash in Odisha’s Ganjam

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