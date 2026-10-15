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Home > Regionals News > Caught On CCTV: 3 Women, Men Seen With Drinks And Chakhna Inside DMCH Emergency Building; Darbhanga SSP Orders Action Over Hospital Drinking Party

Caught On CCTV: 3 Women, Men Seen With Drinks And Chakhna Inside DMCH Emergency Building; Darbhanga SSP Orders Action Over Hospital Drinking Party

A viral CCTV video from Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital allegedly shows three women and a man drinking alcohol inside the emergency building, prompting an FIR and a police investigation in Bihar.

Darbhanga Hospital CCTV Shows Staff Allegedly Drinking Alcohol (Image: X)
Darbhanga Hospital CCTV Shows Staff Allegedly Drinking Alcohol (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 08:22 IST

There have been complaints regarding the behavior of some hospital workers, especially the consumption of alcohol on duty. A CCTV video uploaded from Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). The FIR has been lodged for this incident and the investigation into the matter is being conducted by the police. The video was recorded on 9th June 2026. The matter is being considered very seriously because of the fact that alcohol consumption is prohibited in Bihar.

What the CCTV footage from Darbhanga hospital allegedly shows

The footage captures six people three women and three men in a corridor near the staircase of DMCH’s new emergency building. Of these, three women and one man are seen consuming alcohol, while the other two men appear in the footage without being shown drinking.

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At the beginning of the video, two women are seated with cold drinks and snacks, while a third woman stands near the staircase, seemingly keeping watch. Three men then enter the frame. One of them appears to discreetly hand a bottle of alcohol to a woman, who is subsequently seen preparing a drink. Shortly afterwards, three women and one man are captured drinking.

Darbhanga DMCH staff identities yet to be confirmed

One of the men seen in the video is wearing a lanyard bearing the DMCH name, suggesting a possible connection to the hospital. However, the identities of all six individuals, their designations and whether they are employed at the hospital have not yet been confirmed.

The circulation of the footage has also raised concerns about security and discipline inside the government hospital. The incident has drawn attention to the need to examine the conduct of those seen in the video and establish the circumstances in which the alleged drinking took place.

Police examine viral video as Darbhanga investigation continues

Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rajiv Kumar confirmed that an FIR had been registered and said police had begun examining the viral footage.

Investigators will seek to obtain and review the complete CCTV recording to establish how many people were involved and identify those seen in the video. Further legal action will be decided after their identities are confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing, with police focused on determining the roles of the individuals and establishing the facts surrounding the incident at Darbhanga’s DMCH.

Also Read: Blue Drum Murder Case: Why Didn’t Judge Break The Pen’s Nib After Death Sentence? What Mahabharata Had To Do With It    

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Caught On CCTV: 3 Women, Men Seen With Drinks And Chakhna Inside DMCH Emergency Building; Darbhanga SSP Orders Action Over Hospital Drinking Party
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Caught On CCTV: 3 Women, Men Seen With Drinks And Chakhna Inside DMCH Emergency Building; Darbhanga SSP Orders Action Over Hospital Drinking Party

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Caught On CCTV: 3 Women, Men Seen With Drinks And Chakhna Inside DMCH Emergency Building; Darbhanga SSP Orders Action Over Hospital Drinking Party
Caught On CCTV: 3 Women, Men Seen With Drinks And Chakhna Inside DMCH Emergency Building; Darbhanga SSP Orders Action Over Hospital Drinking Party
Caught On CCTV: 3 Women, Men Seen With Drinks And Chakhna Inside DMCH Emergency Building; Darbhanga SSP Orders Action Over Hospital Drinking Party
Caught On CCTV: 3 Women, Men Seen With Drinks And Chakhna Inside DMCH Emergency Building; Darbhanga SSP Orders Action Over Hospital Drinking Party
Caught On CCTV: 3 Women, Men Seen With Drinks And Chakhna Inside DMCH Emergency Building; Darbhanga SSP Orders Action Over Hospital Drinking Party

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