Six puppies have reportedly been found stuffed in a sack and set on fire in an area behind Punjab Garden in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh. The act has been caught on tape, and animal lovers are demanding action from the police.

Quiet Area behind Punjab Garden

Ambikapur is the name of the city in Chhattisgarh, and the quiet area behind Punjab Garden has never really made headlines. Until the night of November 13.

According to the available information, the act took place at this location, leaving many animal lovers in the city disturbed.

What Has Allegedly Been Done

According to allegations, six puppies were first stuffed inside a sack. The sack was then covered with petrol and set on fire.

Allegations claim that the animals were roasted alive. It is not mentioned whether the dogs managed to survive.

The Camera That Saw It All

A CCTV camera installed nearby is said to have recorded the incident. In the footage that has surfaced, some minor children can be seen carrying out the act. Those who watched the clip were stunned, as the movements of the children are clearly visible.

The children have not been identified, and their number and ages have not been made public.

अंबिकापुर: 6 मासूम पिल्लों को पेट्रोल डालकर जिंदा जलाया, CCTV से हुआ खुलासा! पंजाब गार्डन के पीछे कुछ नाबालिगों ने पिल्लों को बेरहमी से पीटकर जिंदा जला दिया। CCTV फुटेज सामने आने के बाद पशु क्रूरता का यह मामला उजागर हुआ है। https://t.co/SmKb8nTClR — Arjun Chaudharyy (@Arjun5chaudhary) November 17, 2026

An Animal Lover Takes The First Step

Once word spread, people working for animal welfare moved quickly. Sudhanshu Sharma, founder of the Bejuban Dogs Shelter, went to Gandhinagar police station and submitted a written complaint. It gives a detailed account of the incident.

What The Complaint Asks For

Sharma has asked police to examine the CCTV footage closely and identify the accused at the earliest. He has also appealed for an FIR to be registered in the case.

A City Demands Action

Anger has erupted among local animal lovers about this matter. Most people feel that the guilty persons must be punished harshly, stating that such atrocities upon voiceless animals cannot go unpunished.

What Next?

Will the police track down the children through the footage and file an FIR against them? Will the case of these young accused come under the ambit of the Juvenile Justice Act because of their age? Were the puppies rescued and did they survive? Or, will this incident force the city administration to revisit its policies of stray animal protection? The police have not commented yet, and everyone is eagerly waiting for their next move.

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