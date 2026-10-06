LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Caught On CCTV: 7 Dead In Gujarat’s Bhavnagar After Truck Collides Head-On With Bolero On Bhavnagar-Talaja Highway

Caught On CCTV: 7 Dead In Gujarat’s Bhavnagar After Truck Collides Head-On With Bolero On Bhavnagar-Talaja Highway

Seven people were killed after a Bolero allegedly crashed into a trailer from behind on the Bhavnagar Talaja Highway near Trapaj in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district. All the victims were employees of the Alang shipbreaking yard, while police are investigating the cause of the fatal collision.

7 Dead In Gujarat's Bhavnagar After Truck Collides Head-On With Bolero On Bhavnagar-Talaja Highway. (Image Credit: @DixitGujarat/X)
7 Dead In Gujarat's Bhavnagar After Truck Collides Head-On With Bolero On Bhavnagar-Talaja Highway. (Image Credit: @DixitGujarat/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 16:24 IST

On Tuesday, a Bolero was travelling at high speed on the Bhavnagar-Talaja highway in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district. Near Trapaj, a trailer was moving ahead of it.

Moments later, the two vehicles collided.

You Might Be Interested In

The Impact

According to the information available, the Bolero hit the trailer from behind. The force was so great that six of the seven people in the Bolero died on the spot.

One man was still alive, though seriously injured.

Chaos On The Road

The crash left the highway in confusion. Locals gathered at the scene, and police were informed. Officers reached the spot soon afterwards, and rescue work began with the help of local residents.

The Seventh Victim

The survivor, Jayeshbhai, was first taken to a government hospital in Bhavnagar. His condition was critical, so after primary treatment he was moved to a private hospital in the city.

He did not recover. He died during treatment, and the death toll rose to seven.

Colleagues, Not Strangers

Preliminary investigation shows that everyone in the Bolero worked at the Alang shipbreaking yard. They were staff members from two different plots in the yard.

The six who died on the spot have been identified as Vijaybhai, Sadhubhai, Jigneshbhai, Bhargavbhai, Hirenbhai and Yogeshbhai.

Police Action

Police took the bodies into custody and sent all of them for postmortem. They say they are examining every aspect of the accident.

A Yard In Mourning

News of the deaths has brought grief to the shipyard and to the families of the victims. Seven households have lost a member in a single moment.

What Happens Next?

Several questions remain. How fast was the Bolero travelling? Was the driver tired, distracted or unable to see the trailer ahead? Was the trailer slowing down or stopped on the highway? Where were the seven men going, and from which plot did each of them come? The investigation and the postmortem reports may help answer these questions.

Also Read: Rs. 20 Momo Dispute Turns Horrific In Gwalior: Vendor Allegedly Throws Boiling Oil At 18-Year-Old Student Over Fewer Pieces

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On CCTV: 7 Dead In Gujarat’s Bhavnagar After Truck Collides Head-On With Bolero On Bhavnagar-Talaja Highway
Tags: gujaratGujarat AccidentGujarat crimeregionalregional news

RELATED News

Caught On Cam: ‘Dhongi Baba’ Throws and Flips Young Children into Air as Part of Religious Ritual, Netizens Criticise Parents, Raises Concern About Children’s Safety

Caught On Cam- Father-Son Emotional Moment: Dad Fixes Boy’s Coat, Combs His Hair, Feeds Prasad, Son Touches Feet Before UPPCS Interview

Nehru Place Gets No-Hawking, No-Vending Tag From Delhi HC; Only 90 Vendors Allowed At Designated Site

Father Rapes Daughter For Days After Catching Her Talking To Male Friend, Mother Shockingly Records The Assault While Minor Was Locked In a Room In Gujarat

Rs. 20 Momo Dispute Turns Horrific In Gwalior: Vendor Allegedly Throws Boiling Oil At 18-Year-Old Student Over Fewer Pieces

LATEST NEWS

From MMS Controversy To Premanand Maharaj’s Disciple: Priyanka Pandit’s Cryptic Post Amid Rasik Dulari Sharan Row Sparks Buzz

Nagaland’s Data-Driven Approach to Foundational Learning Featured at Oxford

Supreme Court Asks Tamil Fishermen To Avoid Sri Lankan Waters; What’s Behind The Katchatheevu Fishing Row?

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Cricketers Who Could Retire After 2027 World Cup, 5th One is My Favourite

Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Unseeded Jiri Lehecka In Final To Retain Title

WATCH: Tiger Shroff’s 6-Second Transformation Creates A Stir, Fans Want More Action From The Superstar

Harshit Rana To Return In New Zealand Tour? Massive Update On Injured Team India’s Speedster

Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi Trains For One Final Time Ahead of Argentina vs Benin Farewell Match

Bipasha Basu-Cristiano Ronaldo Kiss Controversy: The 2007 Incident That Once Took Over Bollywood

Samsung S21 FE Owner Reports Sudden Green Line, Says Rs. 9K Screen Replacement Asked After Warranty Ends

Caught On CCTV: 7 Dead In Gujarat’s Bhavnagar After Truck Collides Head-On With Bolero On Bhavnagar-Talaja Highway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On CCTV: 7 Dead In Gujarat’s Bhavnagar After Truck Collides Head-On With Bolero On Bhavnagar-Talaja Highway

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On CCTV: 7 Dead In Gujarat’s Bhavnagar After Truck Collides Head-On With Bolero On Bhavnagar-Talaja Highway
Caught On CCTV: 7 Dead In Gujarat’s Bhavnagar After Truck Collides Head-On With Bolero On Bhavnagar-Talaja Highway
Caught On CCTV: 7 Dead In Gujarat’s Bhavnagar After Truck Collides Head-On With Bolero On Bhavnagar-Talaja Highway
Caught On CCTV: 7 Dead In Gujarat’s Bhavnagar After Truck Collides Head-On With Bolero On Bhavnagar-Talaja Highway
Caught On CCTV: 7 Dead In Gujarat’s Bhavnagar After Truck Collides Head-On With Bolero On Bhavnagar-Talaja Highway

QUICK LINKS