Caught On CCTV: 7 Dead In Gujarat’s Bhavnagar After Truck Collides Head-On With Bolero On Bhavnagar-Talaja Highway

On Tuesday, a Bolero was travelling at high speed on the Bhavnagar-Talaja highway in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district. Near Trapaj, a trailer was moving ahead of it.

Moments later, the two vehicles collided.

The Impact

According to the information available, the Bolero hit the trailer from behind. The force was so great that six of the seven people in the Bolero died on the spot.

One man was still alive, though seriously injured.

भावनगर-सोमनाथ नेशनल हाईवे पर के पास गंभीर हादसा इस भयानक हादसे में कुल 7 लोगों की मौत बोलेरो कार खड़े ट्रक के पीछे जा घुसी, जिससे यह दर्दनाक दुर्घटना घटी। #GUJRAT #ACCIDENT #HIGHWAY https://t.co/RECjcwwnAX — Dixit Soni (@DixitGujarat) October 6, 2026

Chaos On The Road

The crash left the highway in confusion. Locals gathered at the scene, and police were informed. Officers reached the spot soon afterwards, and rescue work began with the help of local residents.

The Seventh Victim

The survivor, Jayeshbhai, was first taken to a government hospital in Bhavnagar. His condition was critical, so after primary treatment he was moved to a private hospital in the city.

He did not recover. He died during treatment, and the death toll rose to seven.

Colleagues, Not Strangers

Preliminary investigation shows that everyone in the Bolero worked at the Alang shipbreaking yard. They were staff members from two different plots in the yard.

The six who died on the spot have been identified as Vijaybhai, Sadhubhai, Jigneshbhai, Bhargavbhai, Hirenbhai and Yogeshbhai.

Police Action

Police took the bodies into custody and sent all of them for postmortem. They say they are examining every aspect of the accident.

A Yard In Mourning

News of the deaths has brought grief to the shipyard and to the families of the victims. Seven households have lost a member in a single moment.

What Happens Next?

Several questions remain. How fast was the Bolero travelling? Was the driver tired, distracted or unable to see the trailer ahead? Was the trailer slowing down or stopped on the highway? Where were the seven men going, and from which plot did each of them come? The investigation and the postmortem reports may help answer these questions.

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