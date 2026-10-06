LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Caught On CCTV: 7-Member Thief Gang Steals 400 Pieces Of Jewellery From CaratLane In Hyderabad; Film-Like Robbery Sees Rs 2 Crore Worth Of Jewellery Gone

Caught On CCTV: 7-Member Thief Gang Steals 400 Pieces Of Jewellery From CaratLane In Hyderabad; Film-Like Robbery Sees Rs 2 Crore Worth Of Jewellery Gone

Seven-member gang steals jewellery worth around Rs 2 crore from a CaratLane showroom in Hyderabad; CCTV captures the suspects as police launch a probe.

Seven-Member Gang Steals Rs 2 Crore Jewellery From Hyderabad CaratLane (Image: X)
Seven-Member Gang Steals Rs 2 Crore Jewellery From Hyderabad CaratLane (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 10:39 IST

A seven-member gang allegedly stole jewellery worth around Rs 2 crore from a CaratLane showroom in Hyderabad after breaking open the display cases and escaping within minutes. CCTV footage from the jewellery store has now emerged, showing six members of the gang keeping watch outside while the seventh entered the showroom. Police are examining the footage to identify and trace those involved in the Hyderabad theft.

As per reports, the suspected loss includes around 300-400 pieces of jewellery, according to franchise owner K Subrahmanyam. However, the exact value will be known only after the showroom completes a detailed inventory. The outlet has company insurance, he said.

You Might Be Interested In

Hyderabad CCTV captures gang during jewellery theft

The CCTV footage shows the gang’s movements around the showroom. While six members allegedly stayed outside and kept watch, one person entered the outlet. The burglars allegedly broke open the display cases before fleeing with the jewellery within minutes.

Reportedly, Subrahmanyam said the stolen stock includes women’s gold and diamond ornaments in 9K, 14K and 18K categories. “The stolen stock comprises women’s gold and diamond ornaments in 9K, 14K and 18K categories. Platinum jewellery is reportedly not stocked at the outlet,” he said.

Hyderabad showroom alerted after shutter found open

The theft came to light after the building owner reportedly noticed the showroom’s shutter open at around 7 am. He alerted Subrahmanyam, following which a police complaint was filed and the incident was reported to Medipally police.

Police teams reached the Hyderabad showroom along with the clues team and collected evidence from the scene. Investigators are now using the available material, including the CCTV footage, as they work to identify the suspects.

Hyderabad police form five teams to trace suspects

The Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police has formed five special teams to investigate the case. The teams are analysing CCTV footage to identify and trace the members of the suspected gang.

Reportedly, The investigation is focused on establishing the identities of those seen in the Hyderabad footage and determining the exact quantity and value of jewellery missing from the showroom. The final loss will be known after the detailed inventory is completed.

Also Read: Prisons DIG Allegedly Had Physical Relations With Life-Term Convict’s Wife, Released Prisoner On Forged SC Order – Now Arrested, What Happened?    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On CCTV: 7-Member Thief Gang Steals 400 Pieces Of Jewellery From CaratLane In Hyderabad; Film-Like Robbery Sees Rs 2 Crore Worth Of Jewellery Gone
Tags: crime newshyderabadlatest newsLocal Newsviral news

RELATED News

Prisons DIG Allegedly Had Physical Relations With Life-Term Convict’s Wife, Released Prisoner On Forged SC Order – Now Arrested, What Happened?

Wife Abandoned At Chauraha Over Dowry Car Demand, Husband Remarried After Triple Talaq – Aligarh Woman Accuses Him Of Affair With Transgender

Caught On Cam: Jawra Man Consumes Posion After Wife Catches Him With Another Woman In Hotel, She Walked In Room While Husband Was Cheating

A Month After Childbirth, UP Woman Allegedly Set On Fire By Relatives Over Mobile Charger Dispute, Dies

Watch: Speeding Truck Rams Into Mustard Oil Tanker In Kanpur; Locals Rush To Collect Spilled Oil

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Scout OP Admits Developing Feelings For Love Gill On Bigg Boss 20, ‘I Couldn’t Control It’

Papadmalji Agro Foods Limited IPO Opens On 29th September, Sets Price Band At Rs 69 to Rs 72 Per Share

China Open 2026 Final: Check Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur Head-to-Head Record, Live Streaming, Winner Prediction And More

Caught On Cam: Gujarat MLA Gets Fire Brigade Tanker To Wash His House; Viral Video Sparks Row Over Use Of Government Resources

Caught On CCTV: 7-Member Thief Gang Steals 400 Pieces Of Jewellery From CaratLane In Hyderabad; Film-Like Robbery Sees Rs 2 Crore Worth Of Jewellery Gone

Is That Hrithik Roshan? Jailer 2 Trailer Has Fans Hunting For A Hidden Cameo

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka Preview: Check Head-to-Head Record, Winner Prediction, Japan Open 2026 Live Streaming Details And More

Virat Kohli Has 15 Hundreds To Chase: Can The ODI Legend Catch Sachin Tendulkar Before 2027 World Cup?

Caught On Cam | ‘Learn Hindi Or Leave’: Language Fight Erupts At Zomato Warehouse In Bengaluru; Hindi-Speaking In-Charge Screams At Kannada-Speaking Workers

Ravi Shastri Speaks Out On Imran Khan’s Jail Treatment: ‘No One Treats A Human Being Like That’

Caught On CCTV: 7-Member Thief Gang Steals 400 Pieces Of Jewellery From CaratLane In Hyderabad; Film-Like Robbery Sees Rs 2 Crore Worth Of Jewellery Gone

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On CCTV: 7-Member Thief Gang Steals 400 Pieces Of Jewellery From CaratLane In Hyderabad; Film-Like Robbery Sees Rs 2 Crore Worth Of Jewellery Gone

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On CCTV: 7-Member Thief Gang Steals 400 Pieces Of Jewellery From CaratLane In Hyderabad; Film-Like Robbery Sees Rs 2 Crore Worth Of Jewellery Gone
Caught On CCTV: 7-Member Thief Gang Steals 400 Pieces Of Jewellery From CaratLane In Hyderabad; Film-Like Robbery Sees Rs 2 Crore Worth Of Jewellery Gone
Caught On CCTV: 7-Member Thief Gang Steals 400 Pieces Of Jewellery From CaratLane In Hyderabad; Film-Like Robbery Sees Rs 2 Crore Worth Of Jewellery Gone
Caught On CCTV: 7-Member Thief Gang Steals 400 Pieces Of Jewellery From CaratLane In Hyderabad; Film-Like Robbery Sees Rs 2 Crore Worth Of Jewellery Gone
Caught On CCTV: 7-Member Thief Gang Steals 400 Pieces Of Jewellery From CaratLane In Hyderabad; Film-Like Robbery Sees Rs 2 Crore Worth Of Jewellery Gone

QUICK LINKS