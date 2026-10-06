Caught On CCTV: 7-Member Thief Gang Steals 400 Pieces Of Jewellery From CaratLane In Hyderabad; Film-Like Robbery Sees Rs 2 Crore Worth Of Jewellery Gone

A seven-member gang allegedly stole jewellery worth around Rs 2 crore from a CaratLane showroom in Hyderabad after breaking open the display cases and escaping within minutes. CCTV footage from the jewellery store has now emerged, showing six members of the gang keeping watch outside while the seventh entered the showroom. Police are examining the footage to identify and trace those involved in the Hyderabad theft.

As per reports, the suspected loss includes around 300-400 pieces of jewellery, according to franchise owner K Subrahmanyam. However, the exact value will be known only after the showroom completes a detailed inventory. The outlet has company insurance, he said.

Hyderabad CCTV captures gang during jewellery theft

The CCTV footage shows the gang’s movements around the showroom. While six members allegedly stayed outside and kept watch, one person entered the outlet. The burglars allegedly broke open the display cases before fleeing with the jewellery within minutes.

Reportedly, Subrahmanyam said the stolen stock includes women’s gold and diamond ornaments in 9K, 14K and 18K categories. “The stolen stock comprises women’s gold and diamond ornaments in 9K, 14K and 18K categories. Platinum jewellery is reportedly not stocked at the outlet,” he said.

Hyderabad showroom alerted after shutter found open

The theft came to light after the building owner reportedly noticed the showroom’s shutter open at around 7 am. He alerted Subrahmanyam, following which a police complaint was filed and the incident was reported to Medipally police.

Police teams reached the Hyderabad showroom along with the clues team and collected evidence from the scene. Investigators are now using the available material, including the CCTV footage, as they work to identify the suspects.

Hyderabad police form five teams to trace suspects

The Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police has formed five special teams to investigate the case. The teams are analysing CCTV footage to identify and trace the members of the suspected gang.

Reportedly, The investigation is focused on establishing the identities of those seen in the Hyderabad footage and determining the exact quantity and value of jewellery missing from the showroom. The final loss will be known after the detailed inventory is completed.

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