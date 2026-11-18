8 armed criminals allegedly looted the Senco Gold & Diamonds showroom on Supriya Road in Bihar’s Bettiah in a daring daylight robbery, making off with a large quantity of gold and diamond jewellery. The accused arrived on three motorcycles, held showroom employees hostage at gunpoint and escaped before anyone could stop them. The estimated value of the stolen jewellery is between Rs 30 crore and Rs 40 crore, although the exact loss is yet to be determined.

8 Armed Men Storm Showroom

According to preliminary reports, the incident took place in the Kalibagh police station area, where the showroom is located on a busy road. The eight criminals arrived on three motorcycles, entered the jewellery store and threatened employees with firearms. The armed men allegedly held the staff hostage at gunpoint and began collecting gold and diamond jewellery. They carried out the robbery in broad daylight before fleeing the scene on their motorcycles. The incident has caused shock and concern among local residents and raised serious questions about security in the busy commercial area.

BREAKING बिहार के बेतिया में अपराधियों ने दिनदहाड़े बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम दिया। सुप्रिया सिनेमा रोड स्थित सेंको ज्वेलर्स शोरूम में हथियारबंद बदमाशों ने करोड़ों के आभूषण लूट लिए। बताया जा रहा है कि तीन बाइक पर सवार करीब 8 अपराधी शोरूम पहुंचे और हथियारों के बल पर लूटपाट की। शुरुआती जानकारी के मुताबिक 30 से 40 करोड़ रुपये के आभूषण लूटे जाने की आशंका है। दिनदहाड़े इतनी बड़ी लूट ने बिहार की कानून-व्यवस्था पर फिर सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं। #Bettiah #BiharNews #BreakingNews — Prabhakar Kumar (@prabhakarjourno) November 18, 2026

Jewellery Worth Rs 30–40 Crore Reportedly Stolen

Preliminary estimates suggest that the criminals escaped with jewellery worth between ₹30 crore and ₹40 crore. However, the actual value of the stolen items is still being assessed. The final figure will be established after the showroom’s stock records are checked and the extent of the loss is calculated.

Police Scan CCTV Footage to Identify Suspects

Following the robbery, police launched an investigation and began examining CCTV footage from inside the showroom as well as cameras installed at nearby shops and along surrounding roads. Investigators are trying to trace the route taken by the criminals and determine the direction in which they escaped. Technical evidence and CCTV recordings are also being analysed to identify the suspects. The police are working to establish the sequence of events and track down all eight accused. The massive daylight robbery has put the local police under pressure to make a breakthrough in the case.

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