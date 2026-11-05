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Home > Regionals News > Caught on CCTV: 8-Yr-Old Boy On Cycle Hit By Speeding Motorcycle, Dragged Several Metres In Chandrapur- What Happened Next?

Caught on CCTV: 8-Yr-Old Boy On Cycle Hit By Speeding Motorcycle, Dragged Several Metres In Chandrapur- What Happened Next?

An eight-year-old cyclist was hit by a speeding motorcycle and dragged several metres in a CCTV-captured accident in Bhadravati, Chandrapur. The child survived, while locals caught the 17-year-old rider and handed him over to police.

8-Yr-Old Boy On Cycle Hit By Speeding Motorcycle (Image: X)
8-Yr-Old Boy On Cycle Hit By Speeding Motorcycle (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 15:33 IST

An eight-year-old boy riding a bicycle was hit by a speeding motorcycle while crossing the road in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district. The frightening incident, which took place in the Nagasen Nagar area of Bhadravati, was captured on CCTV. The child was dragged several metres following the collision but survived the accident.

The incident occurred on November 3, at around 6:48 pm, near New Shop clothing store. The boy, identified as Priyanshu Desai, was reportedly returning home after attending his coaching class when the motorcycle struck him as he crossed the road.

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According to local reports, the motorcycle was allegedly being ridden by a 17-year-old boy. The impact sent the young cyclist to the ground, with the CCTV footage capturing the collision and its immediate aftermath. Following the accident, local residents reportedly caught the minor rider and handed him over to the Bhadravati police. The police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

Priyanshu was rushed to Dr Manavatkar Hospital for treatment. A local report said his condition was out of danger, bringing some relief after the frightening accident.

Who Was The Minor Riding The Motorcycle?

The rider has been identified in local reporting as a 17-year-old resident of the Hanuman Nagar area of Bhadravati. The motorcycle was reportedly bearing registration number MH 34 W 6766.

However, the available reports do not confirm whether the police formally arrested the minor or registered an offence in the case. One report published on November 4 stated that no offence had been registered at the time and that further investigation was being conducted by Head Constable Dhanpal Todase.

Locals Demand Speed Breakers After Chandrapur Accident

The incident has renewed concerns over road safety in Nagasen Nagar. Residents have reportedly demanded the installation of speed breakers, claiming that accidents occur repeatedly in the area. The accident has also raised questions about minors riding two-wheelers and the responsibility of those who provide vehicles to underage riders. Local residents have called for action against parents or guardians who allow minors to ride motorcycles.

For now, the child is reported to be out of danger. The CCTV footage, meanwhile, has brought attention to the risks faced by children travelling on busy roads in residential neighbourhoods.

ALSO READ: Caught on Camera: No Seat on Train, So Young Man Ties Gamchha to Upper Berth to Make a Hammock; Unique Travel Style Goes Viral

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Caught on CCTV: 8-Yr-Old Boy On Cycle Hit By Speeding Motorcycle, Dragged Several Metres In Chandrapur- What Happened Next?
Tags: BhadravatiCCTV VideoChandrapurmaharashtraroad accidentviral video

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Caught on CCTV: 8-Yr-Old Boy On Cycle Hit By Speeding Motorcycle, Dragged Several Metres In Chandrapur- What Happened Next?

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Caught on CCTV: 8-Yr-Old Boy On Cycle Hit By Speeding Motorcycle, Dragged Several Metres In Chandrapur- What Happened Next?
Caught on CCTV: 8-Yr-Old Boy On Cycle Hit By Speeding Motorcycle, Dragged Several Metres In Chandrapur- What Happened Next?
Caught on CCTV: 8-Yr-Old Boy On Cycle Hit By Speeding Motorcycle, Dragged Several Metres In Chandrapur- What Happened Next?
Caught on CCTV: 8-Yr-Old Boy On Cycle Hit By Speeding Motorcycle, Dragged Several Metres In Chandrapur- What Happened Next?
Caught on CCTV: 8-Yr-Old Boy On Cycle Hit By Speeding Motorcycle, Dragged Several Metres In Chandrapur- What Happened Next?

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