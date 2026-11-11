Caught On CCTV: BJP Leader’s Scorpio Set On Fire In Uttar Pradesh, Local Group Was Demanding Rs 50,000 – What Was The Dispute?

A Mahindra Scorpio belonging to BJP youth wing leader Saurabh Thakur was set on fire outside his aunt’s house in Agra’s Trans Yamuna Colony Phase-2 around 1 am on Tuesday, November 10, amid Diwali celebrations. Thakur, the Metropolitan General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), alleged that the attack was linked to an ongoing dispute with local youths who had been demanding Rs 50,000 as extortion money. His vehicle was completely gutted, but nobody was injured. The incident took place under the Etmaduddaula police station area in Uttar Pradesh.

CCTV captures masked men setting BJP leader’s SUV on fire in Uttar Pradesh

Footage from cameras outside the residence shows masked assailants reaching the parked Scorpio. One of them picks up a large stone and smashes its front windshield before pouring a flammable liquid, suspected to be petrol or a chemical, over and inside the broken glass. The vehicle catches fire within seconds, and the attackers flee.

Thakur had parked the SUV outside his paternal aunt’s house after escaping a confrontation with a group of youths earlier that Monday night. According to his police statement, the group had surrounded his vehicle on the road. He then drove to Trans Yamuna Colony Phase-2 to celebrate Diwali. Family members and neighbours rushed outside after hearing the commotion and seeing the flames, but the fire spread so quickly that the Scorpio was reduced to a charred shell. Firecrackers were also being burst in the area at the time.

Rs 50,000 extortion allegation behind Agra attack in Uttar Pradesh

Thakur, a resident of Prakash Nagar in the Etmaduddaula area who also operates a liquor shop in Saiyad, alleged that youths from his locality had been demanding Rs 50,000 as chauth. He claimed the same group was behind the earlier confrontation and the subsequent attack on his vehicle.

Reportedly, he later submitted a written complaint at the Etmaduddaula police station, naming 11 people as accused in the alleged conspiracy and attack. While the viral CCTV clips and their captions refer to two young men at the scene, the complaint names 11 individuals in connection with the wider alleged conspiracy.

Police examine CCTV footage and other angles in Uttar Pradesh

As per reports, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Chhatta, Shweta Verma said, “The CCTV footage has been taken into custody, and efforts are underway to identify the accused youth based on the video. The police are investigating the matter keeping personal enmity as well as other possible angles in mind. Further legal action is being taken based on the complaint.”

Police are examining the footage to identify the masked suspects and establish their roles. The investigation is considering personal enmity and other possible motives, while further legal action will follow the complaint in Uttar Pradesh.