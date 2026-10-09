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Home > Regionals News > Caught on CCTV: Branch Manager Kicks Officer in Front Of Customers, Who Falls Inside Indian Bank Branch Najibabad- Why Did The Clash Erupt?

Caught on CCTV: Branch Manager Kicks Officer in Front Of Customers, Who Falls Inside Indian Bank Branch Najibabad- Why Did The Clash Erupt?

A viral CCTV video allegedly shows an Indian Bank branch manager kicking assistant branch manager Gaurav Singh in Najibabad. Singh alleges casteist abuse and threats; police have registered an FIR.

Branch Manager Kicks Officer in Front Of Customers. (Image credit: X)
Branch Manager Kicks Officer in Front Of Customers. (Image credit: X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Last updated: Fri 2026-10-09 17:42 IST

A bank branch is supposed to be among the calmest workplaces in town, a place of queues, ledgers and routine. On October 6, 2026, the Indian Bank branch in Najibabad, Bijnor district, was anything but routine. An assistant branch manager walked in after being called to answer a complaint against him. Within minutes, a video would show him on the floor.

Why He Was Called In?

Gaurav Singh works as an assistant branch manager at the Najibabad branch. He was on joining leave at the time. According to him, he was summoned to the branch on October 6 for questioning over a complaint filed against him.

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What The Video Shows?

In the viral clip, one bank employee kicks another. The man who is kicked falls to the ground and appears to lose consciousness. The complaint says the scene was recorded on the bank’s CCTV cameras, and Singh says he holds a copy of the recording.

What The Complainant Alleges

Gaurav Singh has named branch manager Sudhir Kumar as the man who kicked him. In his complaint, he alleges that:

  • Sudhir Kumar misbehaved with him during the questioning, used casteist words and humiliated him.
  • The manager assaulted him physically.
  • He was threatened with death.
  • He was also threatened with a transfer to Chennai.

Gaurav claims he had received threats several times earlier and says he has some audio recordings of them. He alleges that he was being harassed and complaints were being lodged against him because he refused to work against bank rules.

The Complaint And The FIR

On October 7, 2026, Gaurav Singh submitted a written complaint at Najibabad police station, seeking a case against the branch manager and action against him. He also voiced concern about his own safety. Police have since registered an FIR, and the Najibabad Circle Officer is investigating.

The Police Angle

The case drew a fresh response on Friday, October 9. In a post on X replying to a user, Bijnor Police asked the person to contact the nearest police station with the relevant evidence, assuring that the matter would be examined and necessary legal action ensured. The reply points to the video’s circulation online, and to the fact that police are asking those holding evidence to bring it forward formally.

What Is Not Yet Known?

The branch manager’s side of the story has not been reported. It is unclear what the complaint against Gaurav Singh was about, why the confrontation turned physical, or whether the bank has begun its own inquiry or taken any step against either employee. The medical condition of the employee who fell has not been reported, and no arrests have been mentioned.

What Happens Next?

The CCTV footage, the audio recordings Gaurav says he holds and the statements of customers and staff who were in the branch will likely shape the investigation. Whether the bank acts on its own, and whether the case moves towards arrest or a counter-complaint, will decide how this confrontation inside a quiet branch ends.

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Caught on CCTV: Branch Manager Kicks Officer in Front Of Customers, Who Falls Inside Indian Bank Branch Najibabad- Why Did The Clash Erupt?

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Caught on CCTV: Branch Manager Kicks Officer in Front Of Customers, Who Falls Inside Indian Bank Branch Najibabad- Why Did The Clash Erupt?

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Caught on CCTV: Branch Manager Kicks Officer in Front Of Customers, Who Falls Inside Indian Bank Branch Najibabad- Why Did The Clash Erupt?

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Caught on CCTV: Branch Manager Kicks Officer in Front Of Customers, Who Falls Inside Indian Bank Branch Najibabad- Why Did The Clash Erupt?
Caught on CCTV: Branch Manager Kicks Officer in Front Of Customers, Who Falls Inside Indian Bank Branch Najibabad- Why Did The Clash Erupt?
Caught on CCTV: Branch Manager Kicks Officer in Front Of Customers, Who Falls Inside Indian Bank Branch Najibabad- Why Did The Clash Erupt?
Caught on CCTV: Branch Manager Kicks Officer in Front Of Customers, Who Falls Inside Indian Bank Branch Najibabad- Why Did The Clash Erupt?
Caught on CCTV: Branch Manager Kicks Officer in Front Of Customers, Who Falls Inside Indian Bank Branch Najibabad- Why Did The Clash Erupt?

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