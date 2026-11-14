Caught On CCTV: Bus Deliberately Hits Youth Walking On Side Of The Road In Madhya Pradesh, Video Shows It Swerving Towards Him – Why?

A young boy from Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh is fighting for survival after the bus ran him down when he was walking on the side of the road in Badamalhara. This happened on Ganj Road on Monday, November 9. CCTV footage of this particular accident has gone viral on social media.





CCTV captures terrifying Madhya Pradesh bus collision

Bharat Yadav, the identified victim, is said to have been hit with such ferocity that he flew away from the point of impact to a considerable distance. He is critically injured and is receiving treatment in a Gwalior hospital.

The CCTV images from the Madhya Pradesh accident have been extensively circulated on the internet. It appears from the images that the bus was headed toward Bharat before hitting him.

Mother alleges old rivalry behind Madhya Pradesh incident

Bharat’s mother has accused Bhanu Rai of deliberately running him over using a bus owned by Ghanshyam Rai. She alleges that the attack was linked to an old rivalry and was not an accident.

Now, there is another dimension to the Madhya Pradesh case with the family of the victim demanding justice. The mother of the victim has also shown concern regarding the steps taken post-collision.

Police action raises questions in Madhya Pradesh

According to Bharat’s mother, people who pelted stones at the bus in an attempt to stop it after the incident are now facing FIRs instead of the family getting justice. She has questioned why cases are being registered against those who tried to intervene.

Investigation underway in Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against an unidentified bus driver and launched an investigation into the collision. The Madhya Pradesh police are yet to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and verify the allegations of deliberate targeting.

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